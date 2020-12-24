'NBA 2K21' Shooting Tips Guide: How to Be a Lethal Shooter For Beginners

Thanks to 2k's new technology, this year's edition of 'NBA 2K21' revamps its shooting mechanism to a whole new level. While some people may find it harder to shoot a 3-pointer from a distance, it brings a brand-new challenge and experience to those who love it.

'NBA 2K21' is slightly different than its predecessors. Even veterans of the game may throw the ball to the audience if they don't understand how the new shooting mechanism works. That said, here are some tips on how to be a lethal shooter in 'NBA 2K21,' as told by its very own developer, Mike Wang of 2K.

General Tips

As 'NBA 2K21' hit the stores worldwide last September, Wang, the gameplay director of the franchise, shared a few tips on how to be a better shooter on his Twitter.

He tweets, "Shooting tips for 2K21:

Tap the left trigger at the ideal release time for a boost.

If you're using the Shot Button, turn off Shot Meter for a boost.

Green release is harder this year, be patient OR turn off Shot Aiming if you want Shot Timing on Pro Stick like last year."

Shoot Like a Pro

If you opt to use the Pro Stick aiming options and turn it on by default, you may need some time to polish your shooting skill and get used to the mechanism.

Here are some tips that may come in handy:

Pull the Right Stick down.

Once pulled back, nudge it left or right, depending on your shooting angles. Keep your hands as steady as ever.

Focus on your aim, and that's it. The AI works out the rest automatically.

If you time your shot correctly, you will get a more significant boost, which helps you put one in the net.

Keep practicing. There is a training facility in '2K21' that you can use to help you polish your shooting before jumping into real matches.

Be More Consistent

The last tip we have is to be more consistent. Sure, it is hard to get the AI to consistently respond to your shot the way you intend it to be, but it's doable.

First, always aim for the Hot Zones (Blue Areas). You will get a better boost if you shoot from there. Each player has their own comfortable Blue Zones. Try to note them.

If you play MyCareer, focus on getting Shooting badges to increase your ability without messing with the stats.

If you feel frustrated, it's okay to alter the settings a little bit. You may turn off the Shot Meter and go with the default Square/X shooting. Less accurate, but if that's how you play, so be it!

Lastly, '2K21' is all about consistency and practices, but don't forget to take a break when it's frustrating. The more you try, the better the outcome.

