'FIFA 21' Guide: How to Complete Joao Victor SBC In FIFA Ultimate Team

EA rolled out a brand new Squad Building Challenge (SBC) for position-changed Joao Victor, a Brazilian explosive and pacey winger/midfielder from VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

'Freeze' is FIFA's biggest on-going promo this Christmas and New Year holiday, and Victor joined a laundry-list of players to be featured. It's similar to last year's FUTMAS with a bit of tweak here and there.

So, is Joao Victor worth the hassle? How to unlock him cheaply? Let's find out.

Brazil - Bundesliga

Before we continue, yes, Joao Victor's SBC is pretty pricey, especially if you're not a kind of coin trader. According to Futbin, FUT's largest community-owned database portal, Joao Victor's SBC may cost somewhat between 135k to 156k coins, depending on the platform.

Here are all its requirements for both components of the challenge, thanks Dexerto!

Brazil

Number of players from Brazil: Min 1

In-Form or FUT Champs players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Players in Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack.

Bundesliga

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

In-Form or FUT Champs players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Players in Squad: 11.

To complete the 'Brazil' challenge, try this squad. Or, you may opt for others if you already have cheaper and untradeable alternatives at your disposal.

GK: Lopes (POR, Lyon) CB: Laimer (AUS, RB Leipzig), CB: In-form Pablo (BRA, Bordeaux), RB: Bender (GER, Leverkusen), LB: Reguilon (SPA, Tottenham), CDM: Kruse (GER, Union Berlin), RM: Lamela (ARG, Tottenham), LM: Javi Martinez (SPA, Bayern), CAM: Ozil (GER, Arsenal), CAM: Stindl (GER, Munchengladbach), ST: Volland (GER, Monaco).

To complete the 'Bundesliga' challenge, look out for these players.

GK: Donnarumma (ITA, AC Milan), CB: Godin (ARG, Cagliari), CB: De Ligt (HOL, Juventus), RB: Burki (SWI, Dortmund), LB: In-form Consigli (ITA, Sassuolo), CDM: Witsel (BEL, Dortmund), LM: Hazard (BEL, Dortmund), RM: Hakimi (MOR, Inter), CAM: Nainggolan (BEL, Inter), CF: Mertens (BEL, Napoli), CF: Dybala (ARG, Juventus).

Is Joao Victor Any Good?

Honestly, the answer depends on what your squad needs.

If you're running a Bundesliga team and in dire need of a pacey striker who can outrun anyone, then Joao Victor is a no-brainer. With an incredible pace, explosive stamina, good shooting stats, and 5 stars weak foot and 4 stars skill move, having Victor in your team should scare the hell out of your opponents on Rival mode.

However, this card is not good at passing, especially if you like to play tiki-taka football. Victor's average dribbling stats kind of hinders his quality as a striker; plus, his heading is terrible. It is too much to do for an 84-rated player, but again, it depends on what your squad needs.

"FIFA 21" is available on most gaming platforms, including PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch.

