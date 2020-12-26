'Wonder Woman 1984:' Where to Watch and Buy Official Shoes

After what felt like an eternity and a frustrating year for movie fans, DC Comic's "Wonder Woman 1984" finally sees a worldwide release through online streaming services.

The sequel to the 2017 film, "Wonder Woman," views Gal Gadot reprising her role as Diana Prince. Some familiar faces, like Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Kristen Wiig are making their cameo in the blockbuster superhero movie.

Without spoiling too much, "Wonder Woman 1984" sees Diana embarking on a tumultuous and hazardous journey to battle Max Lord and The Cheetah in the 1980s after she comes to a term with herself to start living a low profile life.

"Diana Prince lives quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s -- an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all. Though she's come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile by curating ancient artifacts, and only performing heroic acts incognito," the official synopsis reads.

Where and How to Watch 'Wonder Woman 1984'

If you're a United States or European resident, you may tune into HBO Max. A subscription plan starts from $15/month, and it comes with a free 7-day trial beforehand. It debuted at 12 PM ET on Christmas. Though it's not the cheapest option around, you may cancel the subscription before the free 7-day trial ends should you finish watching WW84.

If you're a Canadian citizen, you'll need an Amazon Prime subscription since Canada doesn't have HBO Max yet. Fortunately, fans in Canada are still getting the VOD release on December 25 through Amazon Prime, which costs at least CAD$30.

In the United Kingdom, "Wonder Woman 1984" is coming on January 13 next year. Warner Bros reportedly opt to see a theatre release in some parts of the country, but a streaming service option will soon be available.

COVID-free Australia is getting a theatre release for "Wonder Woman 1984", starting from December 26. A few screenings have already started on Christmas, although unfortunately, Aussies will not get a VOD release like other countries.

Merchandise for Die-Hard Fans - the Official Shoes

In other news, die-hard fans are more than welcomed to chop some of these sweet Wonder Woman merchandise: ruby shoes, Game of Thrones/Wonder Woman crossover Funkover figures, and many more.

As reported by TheGamer, Warner Bros partnered up with Biion Footwear to launch a pair of ruby-red shoes inspired by WW's iconic costume. A golden W logo and a star-spangled pattern towards the toebox's tip compliments the red, maroon-looking shoes.

The shoes are available through Biion Footwear's official website. It comes with two models: adults priced at $110 and kids' are $60, with free shipping in North America and Europe for any orders above $80, or with a promotional code.

