'FIFA 21' Roberto Firmino: How to Complete Freeze SBC for the Liverpool & Brazilian Striker

Another day, another Squad Building Challenge (SBC) in FIFA Ultimate Team. This time, it's Liverpool and Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino, who joins the laundry-list of players to be featured in the latest Freeze promo.

Before you jump into the challenge, this is a reminder that Roberto Firmino SBC costs somewhere between 870,000 to 950,000 coins. If you're not the kind of coin grinder, you may back off and find other SBC that suits you, like Joao Victor. Also, this SBC ends on January 14 next year, which means you still have some time to complete it.

Roberto Firmino SBC Requirements

All things considered, for an 89-rated Central Midfield (CM) card, Roberto Firmino SBC has a whopping five components that you have to finish. Here are all five steps.

Liverpool

Number of players from Liverpool: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Brazil

Number of players from Brazil: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

Read also: 'FIFA 21' Guide: How to Complete Joao Victor SBC In FIFA Ultimate Team.

Roberto Firmino Key Stats

Roberto Firmino's' Freeze' card also joins the Gullit gang (players who have more than 80 ratings in all the six major stats): 78 pace, 80 shooting, 87 passing, 86 dribbling, 86 defending, 84 physicality. Being a Brazilian and an English Premier League player, his linkability is pretty good.

The best stats of this card are stamina (95), short passing (93), vision (92), and standing tackle (90). As mentioned, the pace isn't looking so great. Plus, 78 on crossing hinders this card's quality, especially playing as a Central Midfield. You can check his full stats here on Futbin.

That said, especially in a game where you have to rely on speed to exploit your opponent's defensive line, 78 is a terrible number for an expensive card. It's not that bad, but all things considered, you'd have way better options within that price range. Even Lionel Messi's in-form 94-rated card costs the same.

Overpriced? Yes. Is Roberto Firmino worth the hassle? Well, for an 89-rated player and a price range this expensive, this looks like an endgame card for many. If you don't have that many SBC fodders at your disposal, it's not worth to spend that many coins on this card.

"FIFA 21" is available on most major gaming platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Related Article: 'NBA 2K21' Shooting Tips Guide: How to Be a Lethal Shooter For Beginners.