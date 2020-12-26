'Cyberpunk 2077' Lawsuit: Investors Sue CPDR Over Buggy Gameplay

The future of "Cyberpunk 2077" seems darker than the Night City they build. Just when we thought "Cyberpunk 2077" is heading in the right direction after rolling out Hotfix 1.05 earlier this month, CPDR could have a legal battle on their hands. The Polish-based video game developers are being sued by The Rosen Law Firm, representing on behalf of the studio's investors, over "Cyberpunk 2077" faulty gameplay.

Last Thursday (12/24), a class-action lawsuit against the developers has been filed, as Bloomberg reported first. Andrew Trampe sued in Los Angeles' federal court and represented other investors to make CPDR take responsibility for its action.

"Cyberpunk 2077 was virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or Playstation systems due to an enormous number of bugs," the lawsuit reads.

Even worse, the developers' American depositary receipts have declined since "Cyberpunk 2077" hit the market. Three days after the game's release, it free-fell by 25% and another 16% after Sony removed "Cyberpunk 2077" from PlayStation Store on December 18.

"As a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times."

Faulty and 'Unpolished' Gameplay

"Cyberpunk 2077" was heavily marketed as a genre-defining, open-world video game that takes the graphical ability to a whole new limit. After a series of unfortunate delays and gruesome crunch culture allegations, CD Projekt Red still couldn't perfect the "Cyberpunk 2077" experience to what it's supposed to be.

Sure, it's designed for next-gen consoles of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, but it was still marketed as a current-console game. Several fans have taken to social media, like Twitter, to express their dissatisfaction over the game, especially on current-gen consoles. The game suffers from low frame rates, blurry textures, glitchy bugs, and incredibly horrible visual performance.

"It was the wrong approach and against our business philosophy. On top of that, during the (marketing) campaign, we showed the game mostly on PCs,' said Adam Kiciński, joint-CEO of CD Projekt Red, as reported by PC Mag.

Not the First Time

Besides, this isn't the first time "Cyberpunk 2077" brings a stroke of bad luck to both the devs and third-party retailers.

The past weekend, The New York Times reported that several investors from CDPR's home country, Poland, are "contemplating a class-action lawsuit" against the devs. Attorney described the suit as a potential criminal "misrepresentation in order to receive financial benefits."

Previously, following complaints from every corner, CPDR offered refunds for unsatisfied gamers. After contradicting CPRD's offer, Sony decided to pull "Cyberpunk 2077" off its PlayStation Store, starting December 18. Several retailers, like GameStop, have been forced to comply with CPDR's return policy.

"Cyberpunk 2077" is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and PC.

