Huawei's HarmonyOS 2.0 Undergoes First Developer Beta Stage; Labeled as 'Still Android-like'

Chinese multi tech company Huawei has been known for developing and establishing their own line of tech, including both software and hardware aspects. Their own developed HarmonyOS 2.0, the second version of the HarmonyOS is now on its first developer beta stage which was just launched this December 16.

The HarmonyOS 2.0 became available on various mobile developers which would then undergo through the beta testing of the second version of the Huawei developed OS. Yet unlike the very first version of the HarmonyOS which has been utilized as an IoT hardware on several devices such as smart television units, the second version of the OS was purposely made for the use of mobile phones.

The developers became very curious and interested on the own made mobile OS of Huawei in which after several in-depth analysis, they have found some less-satisfying clues but at the same time unsurprising as well.

The Beta Stage Feedback

The participating mobile developers on the beta testing have considered and labeled the HarmonyOS 2.0 as also an OS which was somewhat patterned with the Android mobile OS. The developers described the features of the OS as very much Android underneath, which includes the appearance of the OS, as well as its internal structure. The OS even lets the developers to use an ADB or an Android Debug Bridge to explore through the innards of the Android operating system.

Yet still as of the moment, the full review for the HarmonyOS 2.0 may still see further development and changes as the OS is still undergoing the beta testing phase, meaning that the OS might see additional changes and enhancements based on the feedback of the mobile developers included in the beta testing phase.

Another theory is that the second version would just only serve as somehow a stepping stone for a projected version of the OS itself, which could be dubbed as a more Android-free version of the HarmonyOS. It could be potentially seen on the HarmonyOS version 3.0, or might be even available through the version 4.0 of the OS.

The Birth of HarmonyOS After Ties with Google and Android

The development of the China-based mobile phone manufacturing company's very own mobile operating system has been on the roll ever since Huawei has cut off their ties with multi tech giant Google - through their Google App Store which heavily supports and runs on the Android OS for a ling time now. Yet the latter, along with the Android system operators were the one who initiated the separation of the involved entities and partnerships.

The move by Google and Android took effect last May 2019, and since then all the phones released by Huawei were no longer supported by the Android system and the apps from the Google Play Store. It then sparked the development of the HarmonyOS, where its first version was revealed in August 2019, only three months after the move by Google and Android became live. And now, with the HarmonyOS 2.0, Huawei looks forward to a more technological advancement in their run for the software competition.

