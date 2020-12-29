'Call of Duty: Warzone' New Ural Mountain Map: Rumors, Updates, Release Date

As "Call of Duty: Warzone" is gearing up for its first anniversary in a couple of months, rumors about the new Ural Mountain map sees more and more lights.

The developers recently rolled out the Rebirth Island map, which is based on the 'Rebirth' mission from the OG Black Ops series. While the reception has somewhat been polarizing for the fans and players, the map has never been intended to be a full battle royale location.

That said, many believe that a new, more giant map could be on its way. As Dexerto noted first, the latest rumored plan will be majorly influenced by Black Ops Cold War's Fireteam: Dirty Bomb maps. Two locations, namely Alpine and Ruka, are included within this update. Ruka has the codename 'wz_forest, while Alpine's is 'wz_ski_slopes.' Both interest points are located in the Ural Mountains in Russia, which could mean a hint for a much more significant update in the upcoming weeks or months.

'Call of Duty: Warzone' New Map

Expected Release Date

Unfortunately, there is no official nor leaked release date by the time of writing (12/29).

However, with the "Call of Duty: Warzone" first anniversary coming in March 2021, maybe it's safe to expect to see a much larger update, including the Ural Mountain Map.

The Ural Mountains would be a fantastic addition, especially knowing how it would intertwine with "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War." Even if the rumors do not end up being spot on, fans and players can still be excited about what Treyarch and Activision are building.

More News

In other news, the Sanatorium map is coming to "Call of Duty: Warzone" Fireteam mode in January 2021. After a series of leaks and rumors, the devs finally confirmed the addition earlier this month.

"Fireteam will receive a brand-new map in Sanatorium later in January. This experimental Soviet health retreat features water combat via a lake that's overlooked by the sprawling complex. As you fight nine other squads within the wooded hills, on the large dock, or within the hotel, be on the lookout for documents that have to do with Project Golova," the official announcement on PlayStation blog reads.

Besides, speculation suggests that all these maps would fit together in a larger battle royale map. Fireteam maps are more significant than a standard 6v6 map because it's a 40-player game mode. As of December 2020, "Call of Duty: Warzone" has amassed over 85 million players worldwide, and surpassed a whopping 60 million downloads in the first two months.

"Call of Duty: Warzone" is available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. A newer version for next-gen consoles of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S is rumored to be in development.

