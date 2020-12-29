PS5 Units Sales Reach 3.4 Million During First Month of Availablity

Gaming console giant Sony has been reported that it shipped at around 3.4 million PlayStation 5 (PS5) units during the first four weeks of its availability after its official release last November 12. And according to a new report, it is listed as the highest recorded shipment sales ever to date in the history of the PlayStation consoles.

A report from daily IT news website DigiTimes which was sniped by Kantan Games, Inc.'s Serkan Toto having it announced through a tweet mentioned that Sony has shipped a total of 3.4 million units of the recently released console which has set a record for any PlayStation device through the course of its history ever since it was released way back in 1994 with the PS1 console variant.

PS5's Massive Demand

The report also expects that the PS5 developers would ship a massive amount of between 16.8 to 19 million units of the PS5 in the coming year of 2021 due to the high demand of the product itself in a global scale today and the coming months as well. More and more units of the console are also up for reservation in the Asian territory from the month of January.

Yet the website which served as the source of the news may not be always as accurate as ever been, the amount of 3.4 million coincides with the data from the reports way back the earlier parts of this year. It showed that Sony ahs then planned to ship a total of 10 million PS5 units before the upcoming month of March in the next year. Yet the unwavering response from the fans of the console has resulted on to the much higher demand for the latest addition to the PlayStation line of consoles, in all over the world.

Last month's release of the PS5 was highly anticipated in almost all the parts of the globe. Its first week of release saw a lack or shortage of its units from stores and retailers as fans and game enthusiasts of the console went through their way just to secure their own unit of the PS5.

The Rise of the Video Game Industry During the Pandemic

The increased and pumped-up demand for the console could be considered as a somewhat reflection on what is happening around: the pandemic brought about by the COVID-19 virus has caused lockdowns in almost everywhere, leaving people to stay in their homes. It then eventually brought a skyrocketing rise in sales in the world of video games and the whole video game industry as well.

Yet also last month it saw another massive release of what could be considered as the main rival console of the PlayStation series of consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S which are the latest addition to the Xbox series of consoles were also launched and went live during the exact same date of the PS5's release which as November 12. The release of both consoles then escalated so much demand that both consoles saw shortage during the first week of its release.

