New Atari VCS Console Could Run 'Cyberpunk 2077' According to YouTuber's Video

The recently released Atari VCS home video game console which is the legendary gaming company Atari's newest console offering just got a little more exciting to try on and play as the new sensation "Cyberpunk 2077" - which is also another new release for the world of video games was seen to work and run in the game console itself as tested by a gaming content creator.

Kevin Kanson, a video game-based content creator in video streaming platform and site YouTube uploaded a video in his official channel wherein it showed how Cyberpunk worked and ran in his newly received Atari VCS console.



How 'Cyberpunk 2077' Could Work in Atari VCS

The YouTuber explained in his video that the newly released console could be essentially considered as a minicomputer. It is originally designed to run and let its users play some of the classic Atari games such as "Asteroids" and "Centipede." Yet a feature the console is equipped in which players may utilize and maximize is its "PC mode", wherein the console could be booted, and could cater the preferred operating system of its user. It is limited to 8GB of RAM, however, and it has no dedicated graphics card along the system itself. It could then lead the console to limit its capability to run and boot games which may require a bigger available memory cap.

Yet according to Kenson, he has still managed to run and test the game which heavily requires a massive storage - where the game itself of "Cyberpunk 2077" is sized in at least 70GB of storage. Yet before pulling off the run of Cyberpunk in his new console, he first accomplished to run Epic Games' "Fortnite" in the Atari VCS which was tested through its minimum settings. And then upon optimizing the Windows 10 OS in the console, he was then able to try and run the rogue game "Hades" which was set at a downgraded resolution rate of 720p.

Then after those trials and tests of the first two games, he was then able to run the graphics-heavy "Cyberpunk 2077" upon the increasing the page file size of the Windows system that was being ran in the console.

Trial's Results

The video, however, showed that the game was being played in its low settings. The gameplay presented in the Atari VCS console illustrated a bunch of stuttering and poor graphics. But the fact that the game has worked in the console which was really intended to run games from the 80s, it just made the console more interesting and a must-try because of how it could cater more updated and modern games despite its main function and use.

"Cyberpunk 2077" has received mixed reviews, with the main issue of the game being pointed out by most fans and critics would be the problems in graphics, and some other bugs that may cause a more irritating experience for some players.

The video uploaded by Kenson has now nearly 21,000 views in total. The YouTuber's channel has currently 790,000 subscribers, where his content focuses on gaming - reviews, test runs, and experiments just like this one.

