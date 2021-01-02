Netflix Audio Only Mode: How to Use It for Android Users

Earlier this month, Netflix rolled out a brand-new "Audio-Only" mode for Android users as a beta feature.

As spotted by XDA Developers back in October, even though it wasn't accessible, the feature let users save some mobile data while keeping up with their favorite series or simply just giving a background noise at home while doing something else.

"We're always looking for new ways to improve the Netflix mobile experience for our members," a Netflix spokesperson exclusively said in a statement to Variety last December. "We run tests in different countries and for different periods of time - and only make them broadly available if people find them useful."

How to Use Netflix "Audio Only" Mode

To use the "Audio Mode" on Netflix on your Android devices, simply choose the "Video Off" button on the playback screen. Tapping it will turn on the mode and leave a blank screen yet still show all playback controls like forward and backward, speed control, and so on.

The new feature also offers an audio-off option in the settings, letting viewers decide which device they want the audio to play.

According to Android Police, the feature should pop up in Netflix version 7.84.1 build 28 35243, which came earlier this month.

However, not every feature Netflix has ever rolled out ended up getting a major worldwide release on every platform. As previously stated, this feature is only temporarily available for Android users, and it may take some time for Apple users to see the launch.

Recommended Netflix Shows to Binge-"Audio Mode"

While the feature itself is excellent, especially if you're not really invested in the series and instead just looking for background noise while doing other activities, some shows are not meant to be enjoyed only by the audio.

Hit shows like "Breaking Bad," its spin-off "Better Call Saul," and the adrenaline-pacing "Money Heist/La Casa de Papel" use visuals as their best elements to build up the tension of the show.

However, there are still some great shows you can try this feature on, like special stand up comedies and documentaries.

Hasan Minhaj's "Homecoming King" is a great go-to, detailing how a Muslim, Indian-American first generation of immigrant family adapted in the US amidst the 9/11 crisis.

"Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer" is another must-listen. It's based on real-life events and centers around members of a Facebook group who become entangled in a perplexing cat-and-mouse run against Luka Magnotta, a self-narcissistic serial killer.

"Death to 2020" is a satirically hilarious mockumentary from the creators of "Black Mirror." As the title suggests, it takes viewers to a train of time back to early 2020 in a comedic event of such a dreadful year.

