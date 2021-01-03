'Sonic the Hedgehog' Official Prototype Discovered by Hidden Palace; Streamed in Twitch

"Sonic the Hedgehog" - one of the most established and world-renowned game series in the history of video games has already cemented its mark with its long line of games and characters which was and is still much appreciated by almost everybody in the world. And now after 15 years of searching, the very first prototype of their inaugural game in 1991 has been found which was streamed on Twitch in New Year's Eve.

The prototype was seen on video game streaming platform Twitch as it was streamed by Hidden Palace - a gaming community site which is dedicated to search and archive video game development material. The website wrote that the prototype of the game was the one that has been really challenging the researchers and contributors.

Hidden Palace even mentioned that they thought that the prototype of Sonic 1 was lost forever because the preview cartridge of the game itself which was received by a former employee of the magazine discarded it in 1991 during the time that the game archiving website got in touch with them. Yet now, a contributor for the website called Buckaroo provided what could have been considered as lost forever into existence.

The Prototype vs the Released One

The prototype which was streamed on Twitch has shown how the game was during its prototype and developing stage. Some aspects which could be noticed were the lack of "SEGAAA!" chant whenever the Sega logo would appear, and a what appears like a rolling ball which presents the wrecking ball of Eggman which could most likely run Sonic at the start of the Green Hill Zone Act 1, and there would be no bosses that will appear after the said game stage, as well as the Spring Yard Zone (Sparkling Zone) and Scrap Brain Zone (Clock Work Zone).



Also Read: New Atari VCS Console Could Run 'Cyberpunk 2077' According to YouTuber's Video

Also, some other differences which could not be seen on the released Sonic games include the pile of UFOs hovering at the background of the Marble zone, and the lack of water in the Labyrinth Zone which implies that the three acts were rendered incompletely. Beta features presented in the prototype of the game were that extra lives could be obtained whenever there would be 50 rings that is grabbed, and the main character Sonic would have the ability to leap while having an excitable fist pump whenever it would then reach the goal post.

Hidden Palace's Discovery in time for Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary

The streaming of the game became a thing in Twitch where a lot of viewers joined the stream, with most of them did not hide their appreciation and excitement that the 15-year hunt for the original prototype of the very first video game featuring the Sega flagship character has finally put to an end. The discovery of it also adds an extra excitement factor for the upcoming 30th anniversary of the "Sonic the Hedgehog" franchise of games and shows.

Hidden Palace was founded in 2005, with its goal to search and preserve game prototypes of some of the most established and well-known game series and franchises in history. Other game prototypes that were recently added to their site includes another Sega title in "Street Fighter II", and Sony's "Spyro the Dragon."

Related Article: 'Grand Theft Auto Online' Cayo Perico Heist Update Brings Bug That Affects Invitation System of Players