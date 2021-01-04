AGDQ 2021 Day 1: Games, Runners, Current and Upcoming Schedule, and MORE!

The first day of the renowned Awesome Games Done Quick or AGDQ this new year of 2021 has already commenced. Although it has shifted from a convention, physical setting into a virtual experience, fans all around the world are already enjoying the scenery and what is in store for them in this year's event.

As all of the AGDQ events would take place in the online and virtual setting this year due to the pandemic brought about by the COVID-19, fans may tune in to the online video game streaming platform Twitch. Different popular streamers from all across the globe would take part and host various game events such as game streaming and test runs (called 'speedruns') of some of the classic and well-beloved games, as well as competitive game titles, in a marathon-like all-day event.

AGDQ Day 1 Games - Runners and Hosts

Some of the games where speedrunners would participate and demonstrate their in-game skills for AGDQ day 1 include the likes of some established game franchises such as the legendary Nintendo title "Donkey Kong Country" which was released way back the year 1994, and the 2000 PlayStation 1 hit "Mega Man X5" by Capcom. Runners for the Nintendo classic would be renowned streamers Eazinn and DadLovesBeer and hosted by briesbe, while the Capcom title would be headlined by Luiz Miguel as the runner, and Bradderfield as the host.

The very first event for games and speedruns was set on Electronic Arts' (EA) action-adventure platform game "Mirror's Edge", wherein it saw streamer Hekigan as the runner, while the host was again briesbe. Somme headliners for the first day which are yet to come are Nintendo's Pikmin 2, with Draz as the runner and PurpleGhostKasper as the host, and the PS3 gunner classic Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots to be run by Jaguar King and hosted by VenBright.

AGDG Schedule: Other Events to Look Forward

For the other and coming days of the event, some games which fans are looking forward to include a parade of Sega flagship Sonic games - "Sonic 1" (2013), "Sonic 3: Angel Island Revisited", "Sonic Mania", and "Sonic the Hedgehog" (2006) for day 2, "Left 4 Dead 2" in day 3, "Minecraft Dungeons" in day 4, "Pokemon Platinum" and "Half-Life" in day 5, "Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos" and "Yakuza 6: The Song of Life" in day 6, and a barrage of Nintendo flagship Mario games such as "Super Mario Bros. 2", "Super Mario Bros. 35", "Super Orb Bros.", and the much-awaited Bonus Game 6 - "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" as the event's closing game and event.

The AGDQ event is one of the four Games Done Quick events each year, with Summer GDQ, Games Done Quick Express (GDQX), and Frames Fatales Marathon as the other three GDQ events by its organizing body. The very first GDQ event happened in 2010 which was first dubbed as the Classic GDQ (CGDQ), but later then changed into the AGDQ. The marathon events are all inclined into raising funds for various causes such as for the Prevent Cancer Foundation, and the recent Corona Relief Done Quick event to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the whole schedule of the event, click here.

