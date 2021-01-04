[VIDEO] 'Cyberpunk 2077' Fan-Made Trailer Features Game Snaps, Sci-Fi Movies and Shows Clips

A "Cyberpunk 2077" fan-made trailer has been circulating online after it was posted on video streaming site and platform YouTube, and it could be just fitting into the real Cyberpunk game.

The video was made and uploaded by known YouTuber Billy Crammer, who focuses on creating high-quality fan-made trailers. His Cyberpunk trailer upload was titled "CYBERPUNK 2077 MOVIE (2021) Trailer Concept - Keanu Reeves Movie." It contained various clips, images, and shots from other existing and known sci-fi films such as the likes of Ready Player One, wherein it likely resembles the Night City - or the main game setting of Cyberpunk 2077.

Only some of the in-game clips and shots were used in the trailer as it is somehow still far from the real-life, live-action branding of the trailer itself. It includes clips that present the game's main character and protagonist, V, who was seen riding a motorbike in two locations while using a gun to knock off the enemies.

Almost No Keanu Reeves?

The trailer lacks and no Keanu Reeves even though it is included in the title of the video. He only appeared in a short and quick showing, in which he could be utilized more to provide a more impactful effect on the trailer as it is labeled as a fake film one.

The video now sits as almost 8,000 views all in all. Almost all of the comments posted by its viewers praised the YouTuber's effort to produce such content, which others dubbed as a very Cyberpunk vibe trailer. Some even admitted that they had enjoyed the trailer more rather than the game itself.

The trailer also brought up the idea that the game could potentially make a good film if ever it could be pushed through. Yet even if it could happen in the future, the game itself is already becoming more popular even if a mix of views and perceptions towards the game is being seen, especially in the in-game and gameplay aspect of it.

Cyberpunk 2077's Popularity

"Cyberpunk 2077" will see its first month of release by January 10. The game is already making buzz around the video gaming community, where both plusses and minuses are being implied. Most issues are inclined towards the in-game bugs that are seen and experienced by players all around the world. Yet the game being one of the most anticipated games of the year 2020, players still enjoyed playing the game developed and made by CD Projekt Red.

Fan-arts and creations inspired by the game, including the fan-made trailer and other visual artworks showcasing the game's characters and aesthetic, are also becoming trendy because of the hype for "Cyberpunk 2077" has yet to cool down, and it is still current if not on the top, but one of the most talked-about games so far in the world today. The game is currently available for PC, Google Stadia, Xbox One, and PlayStation 5 consoles.

