Hitman 3 News Update: Trailer, Characters, Supported Consoles, Release Date 2021, and More

After over two years of waiting, IO Interactive is back with another stealth and strategic game from the "Hitman" series. Titled "Hitman 3," the play follows Agent 47, a paid assassin, in the celebration of the series' 20th anniversary.

As the World of Assassination trilogy's final game, "Hitman 3" takes players on Mr. 47's tumultuous journey across several new locations, including Dubai, Chongqing, Berlin, and Dartmoor. Plus, to bring the best "Hitman" experience, "Hitman 3" will support PlayStation VR.

Here's everything we know about IO Interactive's next title, coming right up this month!

Premise and Characters

"Hitman 3" will continue what the previous game has left off. As previously stated, Agent 47 is now back with the most dangerous contract he's ever had during his entire career as an assassin.

"Supported by his Agency handler, Diana Burnwood, 47 joins forces with his long-lost friend Lucas Grey. Their ultimate mission is to eliminate the partners of Providence, but they are forced to adapt as their hunt intensifies. When the dust settles, 47 and the world he inhabits will never be the same again," the official synopsis writes.

As mentioned above, the game takes players to six sandbox locations in the world, including new places like Dubai, Berlin, Dartmoor, and Chongqing, which will all be available during the launch. Agent 47 travels several places to eliminate some of the world's most prolific, high-profile criminals.

"It felt like I'd just read a Hollywood film script. It was so vast, it was so audacious demanding, and in-depth. Bloody hell, it was like Chekhov. The ambition of the whole script was vast, it was all-encompassing. I nearly got intimidated!," the actor, David Bateson, dropped some teasers about what "Hitman 3" would bring on the table, as reported by PSU.

As the devs revealed during a live stream on Twitch last June, "Hitman 3" will set a more sinister tone because it will be "a lot more mature, serious and darker," without sacrificing the ironic humor inside the dialogue.

Like the previous title, "Hitman 3" will have several chapters leading up to the final destination. Even better, players will now be able to import levels and unlockable content from the previous two games if owned.

"IOI's award-winning Glacier technology powers HITMAN 3's tactile and immersive game world to offer unparalleled player choice and replayability," the dev promises.

Check out the kick-ass, 5-minute length trailer from the opening mission here.

Release Date and Supported Consoles

Mark your calendar. "Hitman 3" is coming to your nearby physical stores or trusted online retailers on January 20, 2021. Speaking of virtual reality experience, yes, "Hitman 3" will be entirely playable by PS VR.

However, to understand the full circles of the trilogy, you may have to get your hands on the previous two games, "Hitman" and "Hitman 2." The first one hit the market in 2016, while the latter came two years after.

According to the devs, "Hitman 3" will be available on most major gaming consoles: Microsoft Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch, including next-gen consoles of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Are you excited for "Hitman 3?"

