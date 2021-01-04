'Elden Ring' Rumored Leaks Include Release Date and Concept Art

Rumored leaks about the upcoming action role-playing game (RPG) "Elden Ring" has surfaced online. Many of them speculated about the release date and concept art of the game itself.

The game was first announced at the Microsoft E3 2019 press conference. It was followed by a teaser trailer in which it has confirmed that the creator of the world-renowned fiction franchise "Game of Thrones" himself, George R.R. Martin, would then be collaborating with the game's director Hidetaka Miyazaki. Yet after those announcements, little has been known about the state of the game. Yet as the year 2020 drew closer, there had been various speculations about the RPG.

'Elden Ring' Leaks and Rumors

The leaks about 'Elden Ring' suggests that the game is already done and complete with its development phase and would see the current year of 2021 as its span of release. The news came from an already removed video that was posted and provided by a Chinese "Dark Souls" insider. It was then backed and supported by a statement of a known and reliable video game industry insider Okami, who was known for giving accurate and legit video game news for some of the past games released in years.

The latter not only provided some leaks suggesting the release date of "Elden Ring" would be in 2021. An insider also spilled and showed some of the upcoming video game's rumored new concept art for the fans waiting for the game's details in an already long time.

The concept art leaked by Okami presents two creatures that are reported to be featured in the upcoming video game. One concept art illustrates a warrior-like creature that is being equipped with two swords that are rendered in a shadow-like aesthetic. On the other hand, the second concept art resembles what could have been a serpent-like creature with the face of a human being, yet it has multiple limbs along with it.

Additional 'Elden Ring' Details

Other details from Okami's post also include confirmations that the game is set and based on the Norse and Celtic mythology. The gameplay of the upcoming RPG may also be similar to the renowned "Dark Souls" series, which was also created and developed by "Elden Ring" developers FromSoftware. Yet some differences are also being reported and rumored, with one being the map of the upcoming FromSoftware offering would be much larger compared to "Dark Souls."

Some of the fans from the video gaming community may speculate that the first one could be a potential hero or protagonist character, while the other could be dubbed as a somewhat evil creature or character, yet even though it would be an enemy or on the good side, these leaks are already giving fans high hopes and expectations about the game and the hype may continue to arise in the coming weeks or months.

Once released, "Elden Ring" would then be available for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One consoles.

