'League of Legends' Patch 11.1 Notes Live Now: Guide for Updates, New Skins, Chromas and MORE!

The "League of Legends" (LoL) Patch 11.1 Notes are now live as the very first game update offering by the game's developers Riot Games this new year of 2021.

As reported by known website dedicated for eSports gaming news and guides DOT eSports, patch 11.1 could be dubbed as one of the biggest major game updates for LoL. Some of the patch notes highlights include the new skins for game champions themed in the Marauder vs Warden motif - wherein champions as the likes of Kalista and Kled are dubbed into the Marauder, against Warden champions Gragas and Quinn. Xin Zhao would also receive a Marauder skin in the new game update as well.

Also as being almost a staple for every patch notes released by LoL on every update, several champions in the game either received a buff or a nerf. This has been a regular thing for Riot in order to address issues regarding game balance and keeping the meta relative over time. Items are also part of the buffing and nerfing aspects, as it greatly affects the champion's in-game performance and stats during battles.

Yet with the arrival of patch 11.1 notes may still be considered as fresh as new, speculations, rumors, and some confirmed news for the upcoming patch 11.2 notes are already being discussed and talked about within the LoL community all around the world.

PC gaming news and updates website PC Games listed that the game's Public Beta Environment or PBE wherein upcoming game patches are being tested in a server-like setup confirms that the patch 11.2 notes would feature yet another two lines of champions' skins. These are classified as the Ruined skins and Shan Hai Scrolls skins.

For the Ruined skins, it will be set for champions such as Karma, Draven, and Shyvana. On the other hand, the Shan Hai Scrolls skins would be available for Cho'Gath, Jhin, Nautilus, and Neeko. As of today, the news about the skins are the only available information regarding patch 11.2 The upcoming update is reported to go live by January 21, 2021.

Patch 11.1 notes released by the official website of LoL include upates on Graves, Ivern, Malphite, Sivir, Sylas, Taliyah, Rell, and Varus.

Other patch hightlights include the availability of Marauder Kled, Marauder Kalista, Marauder Xin Zhao, Warden Quinn, and Warden Gragas since Jan. 7.

Players can unlock Grandmaster or Challenger at the start of the season. But it is needed to acquire at least 200 LP in Master to reach Grandmaster, and at least 500 LP in Grandmaster to reach Challenger.



