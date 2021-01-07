'Genshin Impact' Lost Riches Limited-Time Event: Treasures for Rewards Goes Live Tomorrow

Genshin Impact, one of the most talked about game in 2020 as reported by Indie Wire, will launch its new event titled the Lost Riches gives players the experience in which they could hunt for treasure that they can use in exchange for various special rewards and prizes the limited-time event has to offer.

Lost Riches Details

The limited-time event would begin and go live by tomorrow, January 8. It would provide game quests in which the players may hunt down different special treasure items which could then be exchanged on to various rewards such as cosmetic items. As players would go through their way in the event itself, they would be able to get the desired and available Treasure Book along with a Treasure-Seeking Seelie as reported by entertainment website Screenrant.

Both of the items which could be obtained could be used by the players for their quest which is inclined on hunting the treasure. Locating the targeted treasure may pave the way for collecting Iron Coins. Those Iron Coins may then be used to trade for such kinds of Mini Seelie items which may be classified as tools and items for cosmetic purposes.

The limited-time event is just one of the events seen in the game. "Genshin Impact" being an online, action role-playing free to play game has a lot of events that are being provided by the game's developers, miHoYo.

Also Read: 'Genshin Impact' Zhongli Best Build, Skills and Story Quests

Some Other Notable 'Genshin Impact' Events

One of the most recent and notable events for the game include The Chalk Prince and the Dragon as brought by the most recent game update called as the "Genshin Impact" Update 1.2. It went live only last December 23 where a whole new set of in-game content became available for all the players of the around the world.

The recent update was headlined by the arrival of the new region for the game called the Dragonspine. The region itself already gives much newer and fresh game content which includes a new mechanic for the game, a new environment for the characters and players, and then new limited-time event titled as the In the Mountains quest.

Limited-time events in the game of "Genshin Impact", as well as other online based games are often a gateway to introduce various major changes for the games those events cater. Some of the limited-time events serve as a welcoming act for the introduction of new game characters or heroes. The Chalk and the Dragon event in "Genshin Impact" introduced the two new characters for the game, namely Albedo and Ganyu in which both of them are labeled as five-star rating characters (the highest character rating for all the characters in "Genshin Impact").

Aside from the new characters or heroes for the game, some new items and/or weapons especially for online action and fighting games available in almost all parts of the globe. The top multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game in the world, "League of Legends", mostly introduces their new champions through their game updates and limited-time events being released. This also applies in the likes of "Mobile Legends: Bang Bang" , which is dubbed as the top mobile MOBA game today.

Related Article: [Guide] 'Genshin Impact' in the Mountains Quest: Explore Dragonspine with This Complete Walkthrough