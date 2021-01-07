Ranking Five of Nick Fury's Most Iconic Scenes in the MCU

Nick Fury has been one of the most respected characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or MCU. Portrayed by the legendary Samuel L. Jackson, the director of SHIELD was seen by fans and enthusiasts of the Marvel comics and movie franchise as someone who may not have special powers used in fighting, yet he had the leadership and charisma to be on top of every situation his Avengers would face.

As of today, he still does not have his very own titular film. Yet he has appeared on multiple MCU films, starting from the post credit scene of "Iron Man" - which was the very first MCU film. Some of his appearances would be dubbed as impactful by some. As listed by Screenrant, his best movie scenes were ranked in order of which became the best.

And now, we have listed (in order) the five most iconic scenes featuring the SHIELD director himself, Nick Fury:

5. Part of the "Half of Life" That Was Dusted by "The Bleep"

In the post credit scene of "Avengers: Infinity War", Nick Fury was dusted along with SHIELD's Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders). With the director of SHIELD being dusted as the effect of the snap by Thanos or what would the other half who survived regarded as "the bleep", it really drew majority of the fans to be emotional. Yet his disappearance was then backed by the buzzer beater thing he did just right before he became dust: clicking the beeper he was only supposed to use for the ultimate level of emergency, in which it would signal Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) form the outer space that something is going on in Earth.

4. The Helicarrier Saves the Day

The events of "Avengers: Age of Ultron" saw the devastation in the country of Sokovia after the Avengers battled it out against the AI turned robo-destroyer Ultron and his bunch of Ultrons. But when the Helicarrier of SHIELD where Fury was seen along with some old friends, citizens of the then destroyed country was immediately put on to the flying aircraft, and all of the survivors were saved.

3. "There Was An Idea"

The real birth of the Avengers could somehow be inclined with Nick Fury's legendary speech in which he says that "there was an idea, to bring together a group of remarkable people, so when we needed them, they could fight the battles that we never could." This then paved the way for the real birth of the Avengers wherein all of their differences were set aside, and finally worked as a team to defeat Loki and his army of Chitauri.

2. Iron Man Post Credit Scene

Of course, this list would not be complete if the very first arrival of Fury himself would not be included. He appeared out of the blue waiting for Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in the latter's own home, and this was when the idea of the Avengers was first discussed with Tony himself - that he is not the only one who would swear to protect the Earth.

1. Iron Man/Tony Star Funeral Scene

The two to three second appearance of Nick Fury in the funeral scene of the Avengers' heart and soul Iron Man/Tony Stark after a long one-shot take of all the people and heroes close or related to Stark (well basically, it's all of them) was very powerful indeed. The musical scoring all the way from the shots of Tony's wife Pepper and their daughter Morgan, all the way to the very short appearance of Fury himself, it was just beyond perfect, and a truly honorable way to celebrate the life of Iron Man. It was also Fury's only appearance in "Avengers: Endgame", yet it could be the best he ever had so far.

