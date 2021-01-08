Early Offerings of Acer's 2021 Line-Up Revealed: Prices, Details, Fetaures, Release Dates, and MORE!

Acer's long line of its new and upcoming offerings for this year has now been unveiled, headlined by a powerful series of Chromebooks along with new monitors specialized for gaming, and all of those would be powered and equipped by known computer software giant AMD.

Acer's Chromebook Spin 514

Among the upcoming Acer series of Chromebooks is the Chromebook Spin 514 as presented by established gaming news and updates website IGN Southeast Asia. The device is a first for Acer as it will utilize the use of the new and debuting AMD Ryzen 3000 C-Series Mobile Processors which was revealed and announced last year by AMD's Chief Executive Officer herself Lisa Su.

Along with the launch of the processor microchip on laptops, the Chromebook will also be backed with the AMD Radeon Graphics in which it would then allow the Chromebook to deliver a high, responsive performance, as well as a quick setup and startup device, and on top of all, a stable and long battery power. The chassis of the Chromebook will feature an anodized, sandblasted aluminum which will also have a touch of diamond-cut pattern located in its own cover on top and the touchpad, too.

New and Upcoming Monitors

Aside from its visual aesthetic which would surely be a treat for its fans and users in the near future, the device itself could also be dubbed and labeled as durable enough to which could then resist the threats of possible dents, corrosion, and dings.

The metal chassis also plays a vital role on the overall protection of the Chromebook itself as it could defend the device from drops and could survive heights of up to 122 centimeters while having the capability to withstand an amount of up to 60 kilograms of downward force if it may happen.

With the Chromebook Spink 514 being a suitable device for possible users who would then be inclined on working form home because of the "new normal", or by just streaming different kinds of content, Acer would also offer new monitors which are more induced for gaming purposes.

The Predator XB273U NX gaming monitor will be one of those. The 27-inch monitor may then present video games especially with its visual aesthetic and aspects through a WQHD (2560 x 1440) panel, topped with a 275Hz refresh rate and could possibly cater a response tome of up to 0.5ms.

With the specs being listed as those, the monitor is expected to perform and deliver smooth and tear-free visualizations and will still be capable even when there would be fast-moving objects shown on all over the screen as reported by Gadgets 360 by NDTV.

Another upcoming Acer monitor for the next year would be the new Predator XB323QK NV which is a 31.5-inch NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible UHD (3840 x 2160) gaming monitor that is equipped with a rapid refresh rate of 144Hz. The monitor will also be utilizing a DCI-P3 90% Wide Color Gamut which could potentially cater a wide range of colors for its visuals.

Finally, the Nitro XV282K KV monitor will be capped off with a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS panel which would see the use of the AMD FreeSync Premium Technology. A 144Hz refresh rate is also available along with a response time of 1ms, and the actual device would come along with a HDMI 2.1 and a cable.

The Chromebook Spin 514 will be soon available this coming February priced at 479.99 USD. The monitors, however, will be for sale by May this year. The Predator XB273U NX is set at 1,099.99 USD, while the Predator XB323QK NV will be available at 1,199.99 USD, and the Nitro XV282K KV has a price tag of 899.99 USD.

