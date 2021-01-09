'Fortnite' Season 5 Week 6 Challenge: How to Signal All the Coral Buddies

Another day, another brand-new challenge in "Fortnite" from Epic Games. This time, as we're six weeks deep into Season 5, Epic rolled out a new challenge that requires you to "signal the Coral Buddies."

However, it's also worth noting that you need to complete several challenges before unlocking this one. After blowing up fishing holes at Sharky Shell, Sweaty Sands, or Flopper Pond from Turk, you will be able to head over to Coral Castle and do the challenge in "Fortnite."

How to signal the Coral Buddies? What do I get after I successfully manage to do so? Is there any other challenge in "Fortnite" coming up? All the answers you need are here!

How to Signal All the Coral Buddies

There are three clams that you can interact with to complete the challenge. Simply repeat the same instruction with all the three clams in Coral Castle to meet the challenge.

For the first clam, hold square on PlayStation, X on Xbox, or Y on Nintendo Switch to find its designated locations and interact. It's located right in the northwest section of the Castle by a huge rock. Use your map.

The second clam is located right in the middle of Coral Castle on the southwestern side of this area. You'll find a clam sitting nicely underneath a blue tree at the offshore.

Lastly, we have the third clam on the south side of the Castle, close to another rock. Again, press square on PlayStation, X on Xbox, or Y on Nintendo Switch to interact with it. After completing all three, you will gain credits of 20,000 XP.

Another News in 'Fortnite'

Coral Castle is home to many weekly challenges, so chances are you'll come across other players amidst the mission. While you're at it, don't forget always to take extra time to grab a weapon and some ammo, as you don't want to be vulnerable when you come across an enemy player in the middle of the challenge.

Speaking of challenges, a new "Fortnite" leak suggests that a new update on its Coliseum location could be on the way. Leaker and data miner Mang0e has taken to Twitter to showcase the brand-new variant that could be added in the upcoming days or weeks. Assets suggest that the Coliseum is about to be filled with water, and it's exciting how it will play out.

Epic Games is yet to make official words on the rumor, but it's always best to take leaks with a grain of salt.

"Fortnite" is available, for free, on most major gaming platforms via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

