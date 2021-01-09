'Dead by Daylight' Devs Share One More Update on the Game's Newest Killer

Behaviour Interactive, the developers of survival horror classic title "Dead by Daylight," took to social media to share its newest Killer. As a part of the game's latest Mid-Chapter update, Behaviour confirmed that The Clown is the next Killer in line.

Now, The Clown will be equipped with a new weapon added to his ability in addition to the existing Afterpiece Tonic, although we're yet to learn how those add-ons will look like. This unique ability is called the "Afterpiece Antidote," allowing The Clown to throw a throwable that positively affects and grants a movement speed revamp. Plus, you can still swap between it or the Afterpiece Tonic.

"'Antidote' isn't just a name! They will also cure any negative effects from the Afterpiece Tonic, so you'll want to be careful where you throw them. They may make you faster, but a poorly thrown bottle will make the Survivor faster as well," the announcement reads.

"Or you may want to lure a Survivor to an area with no pallets remaining with a juicy Antidote. But remember: If the two gases collide, they will neutralize each other and disappear."

More Feature Updates

Besides, the devs also rolled out a plethora of new feature updates to give players the best "Dead by Daylight" experience.

After updating the game, players will notice a new layout in its HUD. Aimed to keep things clean and familiar simultaneously, the new HUD comes with character portraits that let you see the face of the Survivor next to their names. Next to their images, you will find a counter to help you remember who's been hooked, who hasn't, and who can't afford to be caught again to give you an idea of what they're doing.

The game also lets you tweak its UI scaling option, whether you have problems reading the HUD or want to keep it as minimalist as possible. Also, if you're a streamer on YouTube or Twitch, the game leaves enough space to put your camera without blocking any essential element from the screen.

More DLCs

Despite being released in 2016, "Dead by Daylight" has been continuously updated. Besides the brand-new features and Killer, Behaviour Interactive launched several new downloadable contents (DLCs) for years, with the recent being in 2020.

Before The Clown, "Dead by Daylight" also features several antagonist Killers from other pop culture products, including The Executioner from "Silent Hill" series and The Demogorgon from "Stranger Things."

As a slasher simulator with a deep mechanism, "Dead by Daylight" is a fun game to play with four friends for those who get the thrills of a terrifying blood orgy.

"Dead by Daylight" is available on most major gaming platforms: Microsoft Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, Android, and iOS.

