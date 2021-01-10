'Magic: The Gathering Arena' Mobile Details, Release Date and List of Mobile Compatibility

"Magic: The Gathering" - the very first, and probably the most celebrated and known trading card game (TCG) in the world for an already long time since its release in 1993 will be making its wave on the mobile gaming scene with the early access release of "Magic: The Gathering Arena" for the Android devices.
The creators of the TCG themselves Wizards of the Coast officially announced the release date for the early access of the online mobile game version of their primed TCG, according to gaming news and updates website EuroGamer. Starting this coming January 28, Android phone and device owners may download the early access version of the game. Yet the game itself requires such high-level specifications in which could be seen on high-end phones and gadgets which runs the Android OS.
The Game's Compatibility
In order to download the game from the Google Play Store and to run it on one's mobile phone or device, as per known tech and video game website Tech Gaming Report , the application would require at least the Android version 6.0 or the Marshmallow OS variant for mobile phones and gadgets, as well as the OpenGL ES 3.0 for the Graphics API, and a texture compression of at least ETC2.
Additionally, the TCG creators also listed mobile phone processors which would be the requirement for downloading and running the game. It lists processors of at least the Kirin 970, Snapdragon 845, or the Exynos 9810, or much better if the higher versions of those would be utilized. The developers also made an official list of the phones which could have the capability to run and present the game to the gamers and users of the Android OS all around the world. The list includes the following mobile Android phones:
- Asus ROG 3 Phone
- LG G7 ThinQ
- Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
- Asus ROG II Phone
- Motorola One 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Galaxy Note 10+
- OnePlus 6T
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Google Pixel 3
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Honor Play 4
- OnePlus 8
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- Oppo Reno 3 Vitality
- Sony Xperia XZ2
- Huawei Mate 30 Pro 4G
- Oppo Reno3 5G
- Sony Xperia XZ3
- Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G
- Realme v3
- I live Y70s
- Huawei P20 Pro
- Redmi 10X Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra
- Huawei P30 Pro
- Redmi K30 5G Racing
Yet the game developers and Wizards of the Coasts have promised that they would expand the game on to a wider variety of mobile phone in the coming months or years. Also, they are hoping that the game would eventually see its release for the IOS phones and gadgets as well.
Magic: The Gathering's Online Platforms
"Magic: The Gathering" has also already established themselves as, if not the top, but one of the top and most popular TCGs in the world, both on physical and online card game platforms, with over three million active players worldwide combined. Currently, they have two online based software games: namely "Magic: The Gathering Online," and "Magic: The Gathering Arena," where the latter would soon make its mobile gaming debut.
