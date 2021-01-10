'Magic: The Gathering Arena' Mobile Details, Release Date and List of Mobile Compatibility

"Magic: The Gathering" - the very first, and probably the most celebrated and known trading card game (TCG) in the world for an already long time since its release in 1993 will be making its wave on the mobile gaming scene with the early access release of "Magic: The Gathering Arena" for the Android devices.

The creators of the TCG themselves Wizards of the Coast officially announced the release date for the early access of the online mobile game version of their primed TCG, according to gaming news and updates website EuroGamer. Starting this coming January 28, Android phone and device owners may download the early access version of the game. Yet the game itself requires such high-level specifications in which could be seen on high-end phones and gadgets which runs the Android OS.

The Game's Compatibility

In order to download the game from the Google Play Store and to run it on one's mobile phone or device, as per known tech and video game website Tech Gaming Report , the application would require at least the Android version 6.0 or the Marshmallow OS variant for mobile phones and gadgets, as well as the OpenGL ES 3.0 for the Graphics API, and a texture compression of at least ETC2.

Also Read: 'King of Fighters XV' Official Trailer Now Released by SNK: Details, Including Characters, Gameplay, and MORE!

Additionally, the TCG creators also listed mobile phone processors which would be the requirement for downloading and running the game. It lists processors of at least the Kirin 970, Snapdragon 845, or the Exynos 9810, or much better if the higher versions of those would be utilized. The developers also made an official list of the phones which could have the capability to run and present the game to the gamers and users of the Android OS all around the world. The list includes the following mobile Android phones:

Asus ROG 3 Phone

LG G7 ThinQ

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

Asus ROG II Phone

Motorola One 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Galaxy Note 10+

OnePlus 6T

Samsung Galaxy S10

Google Pixel 3

OnePlus 7 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S20

Honor Play 4

OnePlus 8

Samsung Galaxy S9

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Oppo Reno 3 Vitality

Sony Xperia XZ2

Huawei Mate 30 Pro 4G

Oppo Reno3 5G

Sony Xperia XZ3

Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G

Realme v3

I live Y70s

Huawei P20 Pro

Redmi 10X Pro 5G

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra

Huawei P30 Pro

Redmi K30 5G Racing

Yet the game developers and Wizards of the Coasts have promised that they would expand the game on to a wider variety of mobile phone in the coming months or years. Also, they are hoping that the game would eventually see its release for the IOS phones and gadgets as well.

Magic: The Gathering's Online Platforms

"Magic: The Gathering" has also already established themselves as, if not the top, but one of the top and most popular TCGs in the world, both on physical and online card game platforms, with over three million active players worldwide combined. Currently, they have two online based software games: namely "Magic: The Gathering Online," and "Magic: The Gathering Arena," where the latter would soon make its mobile gaming debut.

Related Article: New Version of Charizard Pokemon Card May Top Past ebay Auction Price Record