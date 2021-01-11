Honor Band 6 and MagicBook Pro: New Smartwatch Features Workout Modes, Intel-Equipped Laptop Also Revealed in CES 2021

Honor has revealed two additions to its multi tech innovation with their Honor Band 6 and MagicBook Pro which were both revealed in this year's Consumer Electronic Show or CES which went live on a full online conference, as reported by established tech website GSMArena.

Honor Band 6 with the Workout Modes

The Honor Band 6 will be their latest installment for their Honor Band series - their own developed and manufactured line of smartwatches. As the name already suggests, it will be their sixth main Honor Band release, and their eighth overall. It was introduced and launched in through an initial release last November of the last year, with some of its specs being officially given by the company itself.

The upcoming smartwatch was dubbed in its first introduction as an Honor Band that will be equipped with a 2.5D curved glass being placed on the top part of it, alongside an AMOLED screen which is sized at a measure of 1.47 inches. It will also be capable of running five different health features, such as its user's heart rate, sleep, stress, Sp02, and the Female Cycle Tracker. On top of that, the Honor Band 6 will also have ten workout modes for its users to enjoy, where six of those listed could be automatically detected.

New Intel-Equipped MagicBook Pro

The Honor MagicBook Pro on the other hand has already been released way back the year 2019. Yet a new version of it will also be released, and this time around it will be capped off with the Intel Core i5-10210U processor and GeForce MX350 GPU. It will be the first time that the MagicBook Pro will be equipped with the mentioned processor and GPU, in which its first version used the AMD Ryzen 4600H CPU.

Although that was the only thing that has been changed with the MagicBook Pro. Everything else with its specs will remain the same, including its 16.1" screen display with a body ratio of 90 percent, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage. Tech news and updates website ZDNet lists that the laptop will also be available with one USB type-C port, three USB type-A ports, one HDMI port, and a fingerprint reader which will be placed on its power button. The battery would go for a 56Wh performance, a 65W charger, and would weigh around 1.7 kilograms.

Originally a smartphone manufacturer and brand, Honor was first owned by the world-renowned Huawei Technologies, in which was then bought by its new owners which is the Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co., Ltd. Now it has already established their mark as one of the most aspiring and growing multi tech companies in the world today.

The Honor Band 6 would be released by its manufacturers all around the world with a price around 35 USD yet it would not have the NFC. The MagicBook Pro will have a price tag of 1,000 USD, yet it may still see some changes depending on the countries that it would be available by then.

