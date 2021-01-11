'Cyberpunk 2077' Patches and Updates Supervision Taken Over by Polish Government

"Cyberpunk 2077" updates and patches from now on would go under the supervision of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) of the government of Poland after various issues and accusations have been thrown against the Polish studio developer of the game itself, CD Projekt Red.

The news about this has been confirmed by Polish website Benchmark.pl, which was translated through Reddit. The article listed words from the secretary of UOKiK herself Margolzata Cieloch, in which she stated that the agency will monitor from now on, the upcoming game patches and updates for "Cyberpunk 2077" which would come after the game was launched only just last December 10. Those mentioned updates involves mostly of the fixes that should then provide stability on console iterations.

The Involvement of UOKiK

The text by Cieloch translates that CD Projekt must then explain themselves on what went wrong on the final build or output of the released game along with the updates and patch notes measured. The agency is also being interested in the possibilities that the company may face, especially upon responding to users and customers which could be marked as unsatisfied with their game offerings.

Another note which should be needed to take in consideration is the decision that mainly involves the president of UOKiK, in which if there would be something that could be decided that may not favor with the game studio, CD Projekt would then be given a fine which could go up to ten percent of their annual revenue. This possibility may be a big minus to the company, even if the game could now be considered a blockbuster despite the different backlashes it is currently facing, yet it already sold around 13 million copies in a global scale.

Other 'Cyberpunk 2077' Issues

Also, issues and accusations regarding the company's motives to mislead users and customers on a purpose has circulated which went against the reputation of the game studio. It then escalated on to refund requests which was being seen in the PlayStation store in which they have removed "Cyberpunk 2077" on to the front page of their application or service.

Xbox, GameStop, and Best Buy on the other hand already did something with their refund policies, adjusting it for expected game returns. The company is also yet to show their defense against class-action lawsuits which were filed by some of its investors due to the various many things and factors that the game receives.

Up until today, only the investors are the ones who filed formal complaints and lawsuits towards the company. Yet the game is in the hot seat for almost more than a month already, especially within the video gaming community, according to entertainment site Screenrant.

The game received several backlashes in which it reflected upon the game developers and the studio which is based primarily in Poland. It also includes multiple game bugs and issues especially on last generation consoles - such as the likes of below average or even low-level graphics, various game crashes, and frame rates which may have seem unappealing to most of the game's fans and enthusiasts.

