'GhostWire: Tokyo' Release Date and Supported Consoles Revealed During Sony's CES 2021

During the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 earlier today (1/12), Sony showcased several announcements for its newest game lineups. While the event itself does not reveal any key artworks or new gameplay announcements, the PS5 segment includes a laundry list of upcoming updates.

"Our community are networked like never before and are more diverse than they have ever been. And we celebrate and embrace the differing viewpoints and tastes that make up our community," Sony said.

One of the most recognizable titles is "GhostWire: Tokyo" from Tango Gameworks and Bethesda Softworks. After two years of announcing at E3 2019, the game sees a brighter day as the devs revealed several crucial information about its release date, character, premise, and supported consoles.

When will "GhostWire: Tokyo" be released? Who are the characters? What is the premise? Does my console support the game? We will answer everything below.

'GhostWire: Tokyo' Release Date

According to Sony, "GhostWire: Tokyo" will be released in October 2021, although the tech giant did not reveal an exact date of the release. Despite Bethesda being acquired by Microsoft in 2020 for $7,5 billion, the game will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive before jumping on other consoles. Unfortunately, likely, the devs are not eyeing the current-gen console release for PS4.

Character and Premise



As an action-adventure game, "GhostWire: Tokyo" centers around a character with mystic and supernatural powers to manifest. The game centers in Tokyo, Japan, which for mysterious and strange reasons, has become a ghost town after its citizens vanished mysteriously.

"Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces after 99% of the city's population vanished. Use a powerful arsenal of spectral abilities to fight the paranormal threat and unravel the mystery behind the mass disappearance," its official synopsis reads.

Thanks to the power of PS5, "GhostWire: Tokyo" will capture the supernatural version of the city like never before with surreal graphical capabilities.

Besides, this is not the only game Tango Gameworks to be released in October. "The Evil Within" and its sequel, "The Evil Within 2," were also released around the timeframe.

Check out the trailer here.

Other News from CES 2021

The reel also revealed that "Project Athia" is coming in January 2022, followed by Capcom's latest venture in sci-fi games, "Pragmata," in 2023. The game has been pushed back from 2022, and the delay does not come as a surprise as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Capcom's latest commitment for its "Resident Evil" franchise.

Sony also revealed "Kena: Bridge of Spirits" new release date from 2021 to March 2021. "Stray" is coming to PS4, PS5, and Windows in October 2021. The closest release we have from the reels is "Returnal," coming on March 19, 2021. "Ratchet & Clank" will be released sometiems in 2021, also "Kena" in March 2021 and "Little Devil Inside" in July 2021.

"GhostWire: Tokyo" is coming in October 2021 exclusively on PS5 before venturing into Windows PC.

