'Avengers 5' Confirmed by Marvel Boss Kevin Feige; Other Upcoming MCU Movies and Shows Reviewed

"Avengers 5" will happen, and that is according to Marvel's chief operating officer or COO and head producer Kevin Feige. It will be the mysterious sequel to the world's number one box office of all time "Avengers: Endgame," as there is still no idea on how the predecessor movie would be followed through.

The Marvel boss recently spoke with known entertainment site IGN, and he has mentioned and confirmed that "Avengers 5" will really take place. He has stated this in line with his promotion of the upcoming Marvel series "WandaVision" starring Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Wicth and Paul Betany as Vision, which will make its arrival to Disney's own video streaming platform ala Netflix, called the Disney Plus.

The Boss Confirming 'Avengers 5'

As per the words of Feige, he implied that at least another Avengers movie will surely be happening in the future, yet he did not disclose any information on what, how, or when it would be becoming feasible as ever. His exact lines listed as "I would have to think so. I would have to say yes, at some point," and this has already drawn Marvel and Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans to their utmost excitement even if it really did not drop any specific information on what is in store for the Earth's Mightiest Heroes once they would be assembled for one time at least, as reported by entertainment news site Screenrant.

Yet before things would be connected once again and the "Avengers 5" movie which for sure everyone looks forward to will make its way to the MCU, Marvel has now incorporated their upcoming movies and shows not just limited to the big screen and theaters, but as well as their mother company's own video streaming platform.

Last December 10, Disney has announced their massive line of major game plans and projects for this year and the other years to come. It incudes their upcoming projects for the Disney Animation and Disney Pixar titles, as well as their post-owned franchises which are considered to have their marks being left in the industry today - the Star Wars franchise, and of course the MCU titles.

Review of Other Upcoming MCU Titles and Shows

Some of the shows Marvel ahs produced and are also being connected to the MCU aside from "WandaVision" are "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," which will star Anthony Mackie as San Wilson/The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as James "Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier, "Hawkeye" starri8ng Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye, "Loki" which will be headed by Tom Hiddleston as the titular role himself, and many other series and shows which could introduce various new characters and faces in already long line of MCU heroes and characters.

Movies for the MCU are still being set to roll out beginning this year with the postponed release of the "Black Widow" movie starring Scarlet Johansson which was delayed from its original date of release last year due to the pandemic brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, and other sequels titles from past MCU movies such as the "Ant Man: Quantumania," an unnamed "Black Panther 2.", and the much-awaited arrival of the "Fantastic Four."

