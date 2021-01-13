CES 2021: Electronic Contact Lenses Introduced, How Do They Work?

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 has rolled out a plethora of brand-new technologies we have never heard. One of them the highlights of the show is when InWith Corporation introduced its first-ever electronic contact lenses.

"The InWith technology being premiered at CES is a configuration to enable developers to place augmented vision display chip applications into any soft hydrogel contact lens that millions of people can wear daily." the company writes on its official website.

Claiming to be "the only company to publicly display this capability to integrate display circuitry into modern, soft contact lens materials," InWith has pioneered integrating reliable circuits into hydrogel material, which allows them to expand and contract in the normal manufacturing process.

Read also: CES 2021: Earin's A-3 Could Be Dubbed as the World's 'Smallest and Lightest Earbuds'.

How Does It Work?

Like any other contact lenses, InWith's electronic lenses help people have better sight for those who suffer from myopia or presbyopia, or for the latest AR/XR visual applications.

"As some very big name companies are seeking to develop augmented reality glasses and goggles," says InWith, "the soft contact lens remains the ultimate medium for discreet augmented reality, comfortable and aesthetically pleasing."

Furthermore, the company also assures that the product would enable connection and tunable mobile devices, and it's interesting how it will play out. Forbes crowned its development as one of the most popular tech stories of 2020.

For more coverage on CES 2021, click here or watch the full report from CES' official website here.

Long-Awaited Technology

The development of electronic contact lenses has been made for years, and InWith is more than proud to lead the pack.

Previously in 2020, Moho Vision rolled out prototypes of futuristic contact lenses that let you enhance your vision or even show your schedule right from the surface of your eyes. As Wired reported, the California-based company is still in its research and development phase, a few years away from becoming a real product on the market.

"We want to create a technology that lets you be you, lets you look like you; doesn't change your appearance; it doesn't make you act weird walking down the street," Mike Wiemer, Mojo Vision's co-founder, told the publication.

Tech behemoth Google also joined the conversation. In 2014, Google announced its ambitious "Contact Lens" project, with an aim to assist people with diabetes to measure their glucose levels in tears. To help propel the project, Google partnered up with Novartis' Alcon unit to develop the glucose-sensing smart contact lens.

Consisted of a wireless chip and a glucose sensor embedded between two soft layers of lens material, Google Contact Lens allows the tear fluid to automatically seep into the sensor to measure its blood sugar levels automatically.

Unfortunately, the project was discontinued in 2018 after researchers found that there there's a lack of correlation between tear glucose and blood glucose.

Related post: Parler Banned: Amazon Drops Support Following Google and Apple, What Can Users Do?.