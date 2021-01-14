Ubisoft 'Open-World Star Wars' Game Announced: Release Date, Creative Director, Other Details

The galaxy is the limit. After a series of swirling rumors, Lucasfilm Games announced a partnership with Ubisoft to develop a brand-new "open-world" game in the Star Wars universe.

As Wired revealed the news first, this will be the first Star Wars-based game outside Electronic Arts (EA) since 2012. Developed by Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment, there are no other details to be dug out more unfortunately. However, it's already been confirmed that it will be an open-world title made by Massive's Snowdrop engine, which has been used in the past for the likes of "The Division 2" and "South Park: The Fractured But Whole."

"Development on this new title is still very early-Massive is still recruiting for the project even-so details are sparse. Julian Gerighty, director of The Division 2 and The Crew, will serve as the game's creative director, and the title will use Massive's Snowdrop engine," the Wired reports.

Ubisoft 'Open-World Star Wars' Surprising Announcement

The news came as surprising for many, as knowing that EA still legally holds an exclusive right to develop Star War games at the moment though it'll expire in a few years.

Besides the new Star Wars game, the Disney-owned company also announced an Indiana Jones game from Bethesda Game Studios. Previously known as LucasArt, Lucasfilm Games has been the sole developer for Indiana Jones-themed games, with the latest release in 2009.

Kathlyn Kennedy, the president of Lucasfilm, believes that the new collaborations will help the team pursue "fresh and exciting directions" in Star Wars and Indiana Jones's art and storytelling arc and expand what the films and series have not touched.

The game's release date along with its system requirements remain unclear as of this writing.

More In the Star Wars Universe

Speaking of Star Wars, the most successful film franchise has been enormously expanding into series and video games.

There's a spinoff show about Obi-Wan Kenobi coming to Disney+. Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen will reprise their roles as Obi-Wan and Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker, respectively. Given the two's long-lasting history in the franchise, it's interesting to find out what the writers have in store for these characters.

Up to this writing, the show remains untitled and in development. Deborah Chow, the well-known writer of the franchise, will sit on the director's role. As noted from The Hollywood Reporter, the series will begin filming as earliest as March 2021. It's safe to expect a late 2021 or early 2022 screening on Disney+ if things go smoothly.

