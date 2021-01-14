'Hogwarts Legacy' Release Delayed Until 2022: Warner Bros Reveals Synopsis, Gameplay

Another day, another triple-A game seeing a piece of disappointing delay news. This time, it's "Hogwarts Legacy" from Avalanche Software and Warner Bros Entertainment, which has been delayed until 2022.

"We would like to thank fans from around the world on the tremendous reaction to the announcement of Hogwarts Legacy from our Portkey Games label," the devs took to Twitter. "Creating the best possible experience for all the Wizarding World and gaming fans is paramount to us so we are giving the game the time it needs."

Announced in 2020 during the PlayStation 5 event, several in-game footages was previously leaked in 2018. The initial release date was set sometime in this year, 2021, but as COVID-19 restriction batters the game industry, the devs decided to take a preventive step.

AT&T was one inch away from selling Warner Bros Entertainment gaming division to another company in September 2020, but the game has reportedly been the main reason why the telecom backed away from other deals. Several tech giants, like Microsoft, EA, and Activision Blizzard, were reportedly interested.

Synopsis, Premise and Characters

Set in the late 1800s, "Hogwarts Legacy" will take place before Harry Potter's timeline and center around a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. "Hogwarts Legacy" is an open-world title consisting of several infamous franchise locations, including the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village.

"Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic," the official synopsis reads.

Your character will learn various magical spells, brew potions, talent upgrades, and other combat abilities upon the gameplay. Like "Red Dead Redemption 2," "Hogwarts Legacy" will also implement a morality system, and it's interesting how it will play out throughout the game.

After Warner Bros' acquisition from Disney in January 2017, "Hogwarts Legacy" has been developed by Avalanche Software, a developer known for the likes of "Disney Infinity" and "Cars" franchises. Contrary to popular belief, JK Rowling, the franchise's creator, is not directly involved in the creation of the game following her controversial and transphobic comments about the transgender community.

New Release Date and Supported Consoles

"Hogwarts Legacy" is coming sometime in 2022, although Warner Bros and Avalanche are yet to announce its exact release date. The open-world RPG game has also been overseen by Portkey Games, a new Warner Bros division to lead the Harry Potter franchise.

"Hogwarts Legacy" will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

