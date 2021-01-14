'Fortnite' Season 5 XP Coins Locations Guide: Where to Find Them ALL PLUS How to Get Them (Blue, Green, Purple, Gold)

After disappearing for a few Seasons, XP Coins are sprung back into "Fortnite." In the game this week, you can find several spots to get your XP coins as long as you know where to go.

So, what are the XP Points? What do the colors represent? Where to get them? The answer to these questions is enlisted below.

'Fortnite' Season 5 XP Coins: Blue, Purple, and Gold

There are 10 XP Coins on the map: four Green Coins, three Blue, two Purple, and one Gold. Each color represents a different worth of XPs, with a total of a whopping 75,100 XP.

Green Coins are worth 5,000 XP

Blue Coins are worth 6,500 XP

Purple Coins shatter into multiple coins but in total are worth 10,300 XP

The Gold Coin is worth 15,000 XP

However, if you remember the Blue ones, you no longer need to break an object to locate them as they will automatically respawn in the water.

'Fortnite' Season 5 XP Coins: Where to Get Them?

Now, this is where it gets hairy. These XP Coins are scattered all around the map, and it's best if you have a company when gathering them because you don't want any enemy player to spot you and kill you insight.

Green Coins. There are at least four locations of the Green Coins. The first one is on the lone heart-shaped island past the Crashed Cargo in the southwest of Sweaty Sands. From the first point, head over to the west to find POI Timber Tent. And then, head over to Stealthy Stronghold on the eastern side of your map to get the third coin before making your way to the southeast of Flush Factory for the last coin.

"Fortnite" is a free-to-play battle royale game from Epic Games, available on most major gaming platforms like Windows and macOS PCs, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and iOS and Android mobiles.

