CES 2021: Some of the Best Laptops Introduced in This Year's Virtual Event

CES 2021 will end tomorrow yet since its opening day last January 11, the event has delivered well even though it went full online due to the pandemic brought about by the COVID-19 virus. It includes some of the upcoming, most advanced, and up to date gadgets and devices, such as phones, computers, and laptops, in particular, as one of the most highlighted gadgets to be revealed in the event for years.

Known tech guide and news website ZDNet has listed some of the best laptops from this year's CES ranging from various notebooks, ultraportables, and 2-in-1s which could be everyone's best picks and choices. Some are made for gaming purposes, some are enticed with running some massive video editing software, and some are for business and other tasks and purposes as well.

Asus Zephyrus Duo 15 SE

First off the list is the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE. It is the latest addition and offering by Asus in their long line of established gaming laptops and PC units. It is a multi-screen laptop which is capped off with Zenbook dual-screened rigs. Another piece of the screen is placed in this laptop between the keyboard and its main screen. It is created for the purpose of multitasking, such as players and gamers who would be able to record and stream some of their gameplays in their desired video games.

It will be featuring the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, where it is also backed by an Nvidia GeForce RTX with 3080 graphics on the side. Its overall display being sized at a 15.6-inch screen, while the secondary screen is listed at a 14-inch overall size. Its noise cancelling AI which is two-way could also be seen, as well as its upgraded speakers.

HP Elite Folio

Another laptop that was highlighted during CES 2021 was the Elite Folio by known PC developer HP. It is being characterized with a 2-in-1 design which can give access to its users to have the option in which they can choose the device to become either a laptop or a tablet. An HP Elite Slim Active Pen could be used if it is on the tablet mode. It could be used for business purposes, especially for files and documents. If not in use, the pen can be placed in a built-in storage solely made for the pen itself.

The HP Elite Folio will be powered by the 8cx Gen2 Arm processor by renowned chip creator Qualcomm. Also, the developer of the laptops has claimed that the device can be capable of standing up to 24.5 hours of local media playback before it would go down and run out of battery life, thanks to its processor unit. It could also be available for a 5G connection option and could run WiFi 6.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

CES 2021 also saw the official reveal of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 which will be available for sale in this year's first quarter at a price of 549.99 USD. It will come with a QLED touch screen feature sized at a 13.3-inch screen display.

