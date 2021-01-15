Samsung Galaxy MO2 and AO2 Models Leaks Bluetooth Certification Codes: Specs, Features, and MORE!

Samsung has recently revealed and launched to the public their Galaxy M02 model which could be regarded as a budget phone, and it already made its way to the mobile phone markets of India and Nepal. Additionally, two more M02 phones as well as the Galaxy A02 will be released soon, with its price and specs being set as the same as the first M02 device.

Reported by Chinese based tech news and updates website Gizmo China, some of the specs of the Samsung Galaxy M02 units are listed as some sort of a budget friendly yet capable of being at par with some of the already established mobile phone titles not just from the company itself but also those which were released by other brands and companies.

Samsung Galaxy M02 and A02

The originally released Samsung Galaxy M02 had the specs such as it is being powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC microchip processor along with the latest Android 10 OS and was launched with a 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage variant, and another variant which is listed at a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage Samsung mobile phone, according to news website Click Lancashire.

The specs may be a little lessened compared to the mid-range mobile phones of Samsung which are for sure much mor expensive than this one, yet its budget yet capable price could be the phone's most outstanding selling point.

Also Read: CES 2021: Some of the Best Laptops Introduced in This Year's Virtual Event

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A02 model has been projected that it will be supported by the MediaTek MT6739WW chipset, as well as a 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The mobile phone will also run the Android 10 OS and will be equipped with a battery pack set at about 5,000Mah. Just like the M02 model, the company may potentially revolve on the phone's selling factor of being a budget one, with not so spectacular specs yet still could manage to be an efficient phone, and something that could deliver.

Both of the Upcoming Phones' Leaked Bluetooth Certification Codes

The two phones were also being reported to be registered in the Bluetooth certification as both mobile phones will be utilizing the feature as well. For the Samsung Galaxy M02, the numbers and codes listed for the model unit are SM-M022M_DS, SM-M022F_DS, and SM-M022G_DS.

The Samsung Galaxy A02 model, however, has listed much more amount of codes. Around five Bluetooth certification numbers are being seen, which are SM-A022F, SM-A022M, SM-A022F_DS, SM-A022M_DS, and SM-A022G_DS.

Both of the phone models will also be capped off with various mobile phone features which are being used today more frequently on almost any Android running smartphone in the world. These are the WiFi Alliance, the Bureau of India Standard (BIS) certification as it will be much more likely to be available first in the country, a corresponding support page, and the Google Play Store in which where all other apps could be downloaded from.

Related Article: Samsung's Upcoming 110-Inch TV Teased: Specs, Price, Release Date and MORE!