Oppo A93 5G Powered by Snapdragon 480 Chip Details, Features, and MORE!

Oppo has unveiled last year their upcoming A93 that will be backed by the Helio P95 SoC processor. Now, a 5G variant simply called the Oppo A93 5G will also be released, yet it will be then powered by a different processor, and it is in the form of the Snapdragon 480 SoC.

Oppo A93 5G Specs

As reported by established tech news and updates website GSM Arena, the new 5G variant for the Oppo addition is also being announced as a phone which could cater the new and up to date Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1. The Snapdragon 480 supported phone would also be capable of the new dual mode 5G (SA/NSA), and the model phone units that will be released will be available in three different colors, mainly the colors of black, silver, and aurora.

The phone would also be available for two options upon its release; a variant featuring an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, as well as the other variant which could be sized at a same capacity of 8GB of RAM yet its internal storage would be listed at 256GB. A microSD card slot would also be available in which up to a total of 256GB of storage can be utilized as well.

Some of its external specs include a 6.5-inch Full HD along with a 90Hz LCD that lists a touch sampling and refresh rate of up to 180Hz. Also, another notable aspect of the upcoming phone would be its built-in cameras - three cameras which are placed and aligned vertically at the back of the phone would be its main camera system. It is being comprised of a 48MP primary lens sensor, a 2MP macro lens sensor, and a 2MP monochrome lens sensor. On the other hand, the selfie camera placed as a punch hole on the display screen is set as an 8MP lens sensor.

As for the battery aspects of the upcoming phone, it will be backed by a 5,000 mAh baettry along with an 18W fast charging feature which will be supporting an updated USB-C port. A93 5G would also be bringing a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well as a fingerprint reader which is being placed on the side mounted part of the phone itself. And to sum it all up, it will be utilizing a dissipation system which is labeled on a triple heat note, and being placed at a dissipation area of around 9881 square mm.

Release Date and Other Details

The phone is already available for pre-orders in China, yet a global release is not yet confirmed as of the moment of the writing although just like any other Oppo phones it will surely and highly be released on a global scale. Reported by known tech website Gizmo China, a massive Oppo launch event could take place by March where most of their upcoming products and line-up of devices could be presented, and the A93 5G's official release date in the world could be possibly announced as well.

