PS4/Xbox One FPS 2021: Top 5 Shooting Games We're Dying to Wait for This Year

For many, video games serve as the best escapism entertainment through difficult times amidst the current COVID-19 pandemic. Despite lockdown and strict work-from-home policies, several publishers managed to release their blockbuster games last year.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the gaming industry, like "Cyberpunk 2077'"s unfortunate delays, gruesome crunch culture, and lackluster reception, their efforts still deserve applause. For this year, we're rounding up five FPS games we're definitely looking forward to.

'Back 4 Blood'



Remember the good ol' days of "Left 4 Dead" and "Left 4 Dead 2" in the late 2000s and early 2010s? Well, Valve South, now named Turtle Rock Studios, is back with its 'spiritual' sequel, "Back 4 Blood." Like L4D and L4D2, the thrilling and classic FPS title centers around four survivors near the brink of a collapse.

"Back 4 Blood" is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on June 22.

'Resident Evil: Village'



Still from the world of the undead, we have "Resident Evil: Village" from Capcom. Presumably set in Romania, "Resident Evil: Village" picks up several years after RE7. Ethan and his wife, Mia, have settled down for good, only for a familiar face to knock on their door and bring them a nightmare: Chris Redfield.

"Resident Evil: Village" is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S in 2021. The exact release date is to be announced.

'Halo Infinite'



Next, we have a Windows exclusive "Halo Infinite." Set several years after the events of the previous game, "Halo Infinite" puts you on Master Chief's pedestal, a green-looking supersoldier we all love, as he's been pit against The Banished and covenant aliens.

"Halo Infinite" is coming to Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S during the third or fourth quarter of 2021.

'Dying Light 2'



After what felt like an eternity, we finally see the light in the development of "Dying Light 2." The sequel game begins 15 years after the previous game. You're Aiden Caldwell, a survivor with over-the-top parkour skills, as you're navigating the open world of The City, which is four times bigger than the previous game.

"Dying Light 2" is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in 2021. The exact release date is to be announced.

'Far Cry 6'



Lastly, we have Ubisoft's long-awaited "Far Cry 6." The game centers around a dictator of a tropical, Cuba-inspired island, Anton "El Presidente" Castillo. You will play as Dani Rojas, a guerilla fighter, as you attempt to end Castillo's regime once and for all.

"Far Cry 6" is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna, presumably on April 30.

Which title are you looking forward to the most?

