'The Frontier' Gigantic Mode Project for 'Fallout: New Vegas,' Finally Released

After what felt like an eternity, the gaming community is buzzing as "The Frontier" gigantic mode from "Fallout: New Vegas" finally sees a release. The latest fan-made addition to the title adds a full new game's worth of content.

"Fallout: New Vegas" is a thrilling post-apocalyptic video game from Obsidian Entertainment and Bethesda Softworks. It centers around It picks up several years after "Fall Out 3" in the former city of Las Vegas, hence called New Vegas, in 2281. Released in 2010, the game still manages to attract new and old audiences thanks to its dedicated community.

So, what does the mod bring to the table? How to download it? The answers to all of these questions are as below.

Features and Premise

With loads of new armors, drivable vehicles, a carefully intertwined storyline, and a whopping 150 unique weapons, "The Frontier" feels like an entire brand-new game. The fan-made mod is set before the events of the Battle of Hoover Dam, overarching Fallout timeline.

"The Frontier" takes you to the snowy streets of Portland, Oregon. As a Courier who finds himself in the height of a conflict between Caesar's Legion factions and the New California Republic, you're navigating to discover the city's pre-war secrets.

"With a fresh coat of snow, you'll find yourself trudging through the destroyed suburbs and inner city of Portland. Our weather effects are top of the line and represent the absolute best of what Gamebyro of this generation can handle," the official description reads.

With 3 distinct main quest lines, "The Frontier" takes at least 15 hours of gameplay for each. The first quest, The New California Republic, takes you to the mod's introduction, packed with "state-of-the-art scripting," followed by the 'dialogue-heavy' Northern Legion adventure. The last chapter, the Crusaders of Steel, rounds the two previous quest lines to come in a full circle.

It is undoubtedly the most prominent "Fallout: New Vegas" mode the community has ever seen, or any "Fallout" game for that matter.

How to Download It

To download "The Frontier" fan-made mod, head over to Nexus Mods here, although you may have to wait a little longer if you want the Steam version. It's also worth noting that you will need a 4GB Patcher, the New Vegas Script Extender, the JIP LN NVSE Plugin, and the User Interface Organizer mod so that the program can run smoothly.

The Nexus Mods website gives you detailed instructions on installing the mod, and it can provide quite a headache if you're not familiar with PC. After all, there's a Steam version, but it's not coming yet on that platform, like we said.

"Fallout: New Vegas" is available on PC, PS3, and Xbox 360.

