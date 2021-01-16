iPhone 13 Rumor: Size, Specification, Release Date, Price- Are Future Apple Phones Portless?

Just a couple of months after rolling out the iPhone 12 and its variants, rumors have swirled around Apple and its plan of the next "iPhone 13." Released in October last year, iPhone 12 sees a significant redesign since the iPhone X era. It comes with several variants: the iPhone 12 Mini, the iPhone 12 Max, and Max Pro.

So, when is the release date? How big is its screen size and specification? Is it true that future iPhones will be portless? How much will it cost? Find out the answers below, as here's everything we know so far about the iPhone 13 rumor.

Size and Specification

It may not be called 'iPhone 13' for the same reason why skyscraper buildings skip the thirteenth floors and name them "12B' in several countries. Instead, maybe an 'iPhone 12S' is the best, most possible guess.

Unfortunately, there are no leakers or data miners to reveal the masterplan yet. However, considering a pretty significant redesign the last iPhone 12 saw, it's sage to not expect any new design elements.

iPhone 13 Mini: 5.4-inch

iPhone 13: 6.1-inch

iPhone 13 Pro: 6.1-inch

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 6.7-inch

Apple's last high-end smartphone, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, only offers a 2.5x optical zoom. ETNews believes that this is the weakest link that the new iPhone 13 will improve, and it may include a periscope camera. If you're not familiar, it lets you zoom for a more extensive range without requiring a more significant camera bump.

It's also rumored that the next iPhones will completely omit all the ports after previously ousting the headphone jack from the 2016's iPhone 7. A portless future for iPhone seems like a ticking bomb now, especially after Apple launched the MagSafe charging device with iPhone 12. Even if it does happen, the high-end version of the 13 may be the first portless and hole-less iPhone.

Release Date and Price Range

As reported by MacRumors, TF International Securities Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously expected the now-tentatively dubbed "iPhone 13" to come sometime around this year. That said, it's safe to expect September or October release during the annual Apple event.

However, CNET did a deep dive on Apple's calendar and come up with a hypothesis that the new iPhone 13 will be released on September 17. Apple holds events on Tuesdays or Wednesdays, and sometimes, the company goes around the third week on Friday if it's a new product.

Speaking about the price tags, since the 'iPhone 13' will not provide too many technical revamp, it's safe to expect the same price range and structure as the iPhone 12 and its siblings.To put things into perspective, here is the price structure of the iPhone 12 and its variants:

iPhone 12: from $799

iPhone 12 mini: from $699

iPhone 12 Max: from $999

iPhone 12 Max Pro: from $1,099.

