CES 2021 Best New Headphones: Sennheiser, JBL Stunners and More

CES 2021 has brought and presented some of the most advanced and up to date technology trends and products to look forward for the coming year even they went full online through a video conferencing expo. It includes some of the most awaited mobile phones, laptops, PC sets, and wearable tech, such as headphones.

From the most unique ones, best sounding and performing earpieces, up to the best looking and aesthetic killer ones, this year's edition of the CES has shown limelight on to the some of the upcoming headphones which fans can start to look forward to and get interested on.

Entertainment news website Cnet has listed some of the best headphones that was shown in CES 2021. And here are some of it:

Sennheiser 250 BT

Being one of the most known and established brands catering sound equipment and audio needs for users all throughout the world, Sennheiser has proven to be one headphone developer that really integrates the most updated technology on to the performance of their products.

Their Sennheiser 250 BT headphones could be dubbed as a budget one, with its features could be somehow classified as 'basic' - just what being a headphone is, yet its 25-hour battery life according to its makers that could make this piece of audio equipment a top notch. Ti will be supported by the Bluetootk 5.0, and the AAC and AptX capabilities as well. It can be also connected to the official smart control app of Sennheiser which can be used to customize the sound it can carry through.

Earin A3 Buds

These earbuds developed by known earphone manufacturer Earin is dubbed by the company itself as the 'smallest and lightest' earbuds in the world and to ever exist. Its 14mm drivers may have been its key to become a small and light piece of ear audio equipment, along with the capability of those to reach up to five hours of wireless playback upon one full charging.

It will also be backed by the Bluetooth 5.0, and the Qualcomm QCC5121 chipset which is listed as one of the high-end processor chips of the brand.

JBL Tour Pro Plus

Another established name in the audio and sound equipment industry, JBL has launched their Tour Pro Plus as part of their Tour Pro series. It will be equipped with an adaptive noise cancelling feature, to go along with its fast charging where a charge of 10 minutes can provide its users for up to one hour of playback, and an IPX4 sweatproof rating.

It will be available for sale on some of the major retailers for audio equipment, as well as the official website of JBL starting May 30. It will be priced at 200 USD.

V-Moda M-200 ANC

And last but not the least, a sure killer when to looks and aesthetics, as well as a top-notch headphone upon performance, the V-Moda M-200 ANC has been unveiled by V-Moda at the CES 2021 as probably one of the most highlightes headphone products in the event, with its long list of most advanced features, such as its hybrid active noise cancelling capability. It will also run the Bluetooth 5.0, as well as being powered by the Qualcomm aptX HD, AAC, and SBC. It can be also connected to a mobile app dedicated for customizing sound in which it can be for various EQ profiles, as well as to adjust the levels of it noise cancelling feature.

Also, a stunner in price, it will be tagged at 500 USD, and will be available with an exoskeleton carry case.

