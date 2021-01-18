Annabel Yao, Daughter of Huawei Founder, Debuted Her Controversial Pop Single

Just when we thought 2021 couldn't get any weirder, Annabel Yao, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, debuted her venture in the pop culture with her first electro-influenced single, "Back Fire."

As Global Times reported, Yao signed a lucrative deal to open her foray into the entertainment industry with a Chinese-based TH Entertainment record label earlier this week as her' birthday present.' The music video, which can be viewed here, portrays the Huawei heiress' braggadocio nature as the 'princess that breaks the rules.'

"Such a princess, don't make me man up," she sings, "cute and dainty, I just got my nails done / messing around with you, I'm about to break one."

Huawei Daughter Annabel Yao Public Backlash



If there's something that backfires, it's the music and its accompanying video. Unfortunately, the song does not meet the community's warmest welcome, as Yao has become a national laughing stock over the music.

On Weibo, Chinese-based social media, several users have brought up her privileged upbringing, "This sound is very uncomfortable to hear," and, "Can't sing, can't dance, but if you have money..."

Up to this writing (1/18), the music video on YouTube has amassed a little of 4,000 views with many dislikes. The number could extend as this story develops.

"The appearance, singing, expressiveness, and expression are still far from being a star," one user writes in Chinese, thanks to Google's translation.

The 23-year old Harvard graduate somewhat has a presence on social media, having amassed over 73k followers on Instagram. Earlier last year, Yao registered her official Weibo account, and quickly topped the search trending list in the country.

Long History

Besides the horrendous sounding music, the controversies began sparking after Yao released the 17-minute splashy documentary of her lavish and bling-bling life in the Huawei dynasty earlier this month.

"I've never treated myself as a so-called 'princess,' she says in the video, as translated by South China Morning Post. "I think I'm like most people my age; I have had to work hard, study hard before I could get into a good school. I also get confused at times and have to try many different things to find my real path in life."

Had only Yao come out as a lowkey person, the public would have accepted her better. Instead, she's been well-known as the princess of a tech titan. The latter was invited to attend high society's annual Le Bal des Debutantes party in Paris when only 20.

Yao is a daughter from Ren Zhengfei's second marriage with Yao Ling. While Yao is living her dream of becoming an entertainer, Meng Wangzhou, Ren's daughter from his first marriage, bullets were mailed to her Canadian home as a death threat.

