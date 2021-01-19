Top Five Marvel Arcade Games:'Avengers: Galactic Storm,' 'Spiderman,' and More

Marvel has been dubbed as one of the top comic franchises in the world to date. Some characters and stories from the comics already saw adaptations from other types of media, such as movies, TV shows, and video games in particular. Some of those video games are being ranged from the top games on the most up to date consoles today, up to way back until the emergence of arcade games.

Arcade machines on malls or other amusement places not just in the US but also on any part of the world became a vital part of those who grew up into a much older generation. These games were not just limited to the likes of "Pac-Man," "Donkey Kong," and "Space Invaders" - there were also Marvel-based arcade games that existed as well.

Explica - an entertainment website inclined more on pop culture has listed some of the best Marvel arcade games that fans have played with. And here are five of them, ranked:

5. Marvel Vs. Capcom: Clash of Superheroes

This is the game that has served as the third installment and edition of the known and established Marvel Vs. Capcom series of crossover games, as per entertainment news website Comic Book. Some of the most notable aspects being presented in the game include the removal of the dark demons form its predecessor "Marvel Super Heroes Vs. Street Fighter." Additionally, Venom was added on to the roster of Marvel characters in the game, while the Capcom characters was not just limited to the characters from the "Street Fighter" franchise.

4. Captain America and the Avengers

The game developed by Data East, "Captain America and the Avengers" became one classic beat-em-up game when it was released back then. It gave players the option to choose from characters such as Cap himself, Iron Man, Hawkeye, and Vision. Various actions could be performed upon using the characters, which lists platform, fighting, and shooting of different levels as the three major ones.

Also Read: 'Avengers 5' Confirmed by Marvel Boss Kevin Feige; Other Upcoming MCU Movies and Shows Reviewed

3. Marvel Super Heroes

This arcade game has featured characters from the Marvel universe on a wider and more diverse variety. It also became a notable arcade game from Marvel with its added tasks or attacks being packed in a fighting game. It also utilized the gems option, in which could be obtained upon attacking and damaging the opponents, which could be eventually used for upgrading and boosting the player's characters used in the game, especially those which are used in one-on-one, as well as 2D battles. The game listed characters like Wolverine, Hulk, Iron Man, and Spider-Man and many more as playable character options.

2. Spider-Man: The Video Game (1991)

Probably one of the oldest Marvel games (not just in the arcade games category) to date, the 1991 edition of "Spider-Man: The Video Game" has been regarded as one jampacked game title. It was capped off a an adventure slash fighting game, in which its storyline also involves other characters such as Hawkeye, Namor, and Black Cat, yet towards the end of the game, a twist awaits for the players: the revelation of the game's real antagonist, Doctor Doom.

1. Avengers: Galactic Storm

Ranked number one would be the "Avengers: Galactic Storm." It was based on the comic arc with the same title, where it is headlined by characters from the Avengers, as well as those who are a part of the Imperial Kree Guard. Although the only familiar face (especially for this generation's Marvel grasp) would be Captain America, the game paved the way for the introduction of the assist characters, which was then adapted by the next Marvel arcade games back then.

Related Article: Ranking Five of Nick Fury's Most Iconic Scenes in the MCU