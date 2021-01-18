UFC 257 McGregor vs. Poirier: Start Time, Where and How to Watch

Connor 'The Notorious' McGregor is back. This time, the Irish MMA beast and former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion are challenging former interim champion Dustin Poirier, who live from the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Following Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement, the title race is pretty much back on, and the two elite fighters have their eyes on the prize. McGregor has previously met in the featherweight division at UFC 178 in 2014, where the then-rising star McGregor won by first-round KO.

So, where to watch the match? When will the press conference take place? How does the fight card look like this time? Find out all the answers below.

Fight Card

As noted from UFC's official website, the following is the fight card ahead McGregor vs. Poirier part 2.

Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler (Lightweight)

Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood (Women's Flyweight)

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar (Lightweight)

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas (Women's Strawweight)

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Arman Tsarukyan (Lightweight)

Brad Tavares vs. Antônio Carlos Júnior (Middleweight)

Julianna Peña vs. Sara McMann (Women's Bantamweight)

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Marcin Prachnio (Light Heavyweight)

Andrew Sanchez vs. Makhmud Muradov (Middleweight)

Movsar Evloev vs. Nik Lentz (Catchweight (150 lb))

Amir Albazi vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (Flyweight)

Where to Watch

The bad news is, the UFC has increased its PPV subscription prices.

To watch UFC 257 from the US, you will only be able to do so through a PPV subscription at ESPN Plus. The yearly subscription costs $70, but if you opt for a monthly subscription, you can either upgrade it or purchase the ability to watch the UFC event on PPV for $70. There are many better deals around if you're a new subscriber, which you can check by clicking the link here.

For United States viewers, the main card is expected to start on Jan. 23 at 10:00 P.M. ET (7:00 P.M. PT). The prelim begins the same day at 8:00 P.M. ET (5:00 P.M. PT), while the early prelims kick off at 6:30 P.M. ET (3:30 PM PT).

If you're in Australia, you may tune into Main Event on Foxtel. For fans in the United Kingdom, the fight will be exclusively available through BT Sport Box Office, costing at least £20 or $24.13.

For UK viewers, you can view the main card on Jan. 24 at 3:00 A.M. GMT and the prelims also on Jan. 24 at 1:00 A.M. The early prelims, however, will start on Jan. 23 at 11:30 PM GMT. All matches are translated into 10:30 AM to 2:00 P.M. AEDT frame time for Australian fans.

On another news, Eminem provides a high-tempo rock hip-hop soundtrack for the fight's commercial. Titled "Higher" from 2020's "Music to Be Murdered By Side B" album, the rapper is now opening a fan singing competition ahead of the match.

