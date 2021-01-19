Six Invitational 2021 Revealed: Location, Dates, Other Details, and More!

Six Invitational 2021 would still be pushed through and go on as planned despite the hindrances brought about by the COVID-19, as announced by "Rainbow Six" developers Ubisoft.

Six Invitational's New Home

Reported by DOT eSports, a video on social media site Twitter was posted by the official Twitter account of "Rainbow Six" eSports. It presented what would be the "new home" for the eSports event itself, in which it will take place in a new game studio based in Paris, France - and not in the usual Montreal, Quebec, Canada venue where the past Six Invitational events took place.

The development branch of the company would now serve as the new battlefield wherein teams from all over the world would face for the coveted prize of being the champion for this year's Six Invitational event. A total of 20 teams would be included on the tournament, and these are the teams from Latin America, Asia and the Pacific, North America, and Europe, respectively.

One of the most awaited aspects in such eSports events not just for "Rainbow Six" but also for the other eSports events and leagues in the world, is the coveted prize pool. Although there is still no confirmed information on about how much would this year's edition may cost, some are saying that the bare minimum could be priced at about 500,000 USD and could reach to an amount of up to 3,000,000 USD in total for the event. It would be supported by about 30 percent of the revenue which will come from the S1 2021 Battle Pass.

Six Invitational Teams and Other Details

Another eSports website named SiegeGG has listed the teams that would compete for this year's Six Invitational event. It includes the top 16 pro teams in the world, headlined by the home country's pro team BDS Esport. Latin American country Brazil would have the most number of teams to be participating in the event, with five pro teams joining in the event. It lists teams such as last year's runner-up Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Liquid, Team oNe eSports, FaZe Clan, and MIBR.

There would be four North American teams on the other hand, such as TSM, DarkZero Esports, Six Invitational 2020 champion Spacestation Gaming, and Oxygen Esports. Russian representatives would also be present in the event, as pro teams such as Virtus.pro and Team Empire was also invited to compete. Other teams from the top 16 that would be participating are United Kingdom's Wildcard Gaming, Spain's Giants Gaming, and South Korea's Cloud9.

Teams who won the Regional Qualifiers are also being invited, and these are CYCLOPS athlete gaming from Japan, Mkers from Italy, Altiora form Canada, and FURIA Esports from Brazil. All of the teams would undergo a seven-day quarantine prior to the event, and would need to present a negative result of their PCR test right even before flying to France.

Details whether the event would be available for the public has been yet to announce, including possible ticket prices, and merch features as well. The group stage will begin at February 9 up to February 14, while the playoffs will take place on February 17 to February 21.

