'Cyberpunk 2077' Faces Second Lawsuit, Game Devs CD Projekt RED Confirms

"Cyberpunk 2077" will now face a second lawsuit filed against them as confirmed by its game developer studio CD Projekt RED. This is the latest addition to the line of Cyberpunk complaints being thrown on them and could be one of the biggest to date.

Overall entertainment website NME has reported that CD Projekt RED were the ones who spilled the news of the second lawsuit becoming official and has been filed against their own name. It was labeled as a second-class action lawsuit that was formally filed in the United States District Court set in the Central District of California.

The Second Lawsuit Faced by 'Cyberpunk 2077'

The latest lawsuit that was filed against the Poland-based game creators and developers has been released and formalized a week after CD Projekt RED issued their statement of public apology for the players all around the world, which was delivered by one of the co-founders of the game studio himself, Marcin Iwinski. He apologized on behalf of the company for the unwavering strides of complaints and problems that has occurred on the players that has purchased and tried the game.

But just right after the apology being delivered by the game developers to the public, news and media source outlet website Bloomberg then released their report which it mentions how CD Projekt Red knew all along that the game is still not good for release. The report lists that 'Cyberpunk 2077' was still not ready dating back before its official release last December 10. They have also then confirmed that the demo that the game creators have presented at E3 way back in 2018 was dubbed as "almost entirely fake."

'Cyberpunk 2077's' Complaints and Lawsuits History

It was just last December 10 that the game was released on a global scale, yet a ton of issues and complaints has already emerged within the overall game itself. Although on online games, the first week up to the first two weeks may be the most crucial yet cold be somehow understood due to the initial phase of the public release would be ongoing. But the game might have just exceeded it, and it is already more than a month since it became available in the market.

The first lawsuit that was filed against CD Projekt RED in December was from one of the game's investors, Rosen Law Firm. According to known and established video game website PC Games, the lawsuit has stated that the "Cyberpunk 2077" creators has "failed to disclose" that the game was virtually not playable in the latest Xbox and PlayStation consoles, namely the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, respectively. Both of the latest console versions were released just last November 2020.

The lawsuit then caused the PlayStation Store to remove the game title on to their front line of video games for sale, while Xbox manufacturers and mother company Microsoft would soon issue such refunds for their customers that already secured their copy of "Cyberpunk 2077."

