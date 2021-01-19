Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite Android 11 Update: Conversations Notifications Now Included

Xiaomi has now released the Android 11 update to their Mi Note 10 Lite model, and it has some new changes for its features and capabilities for the users to enjoy.

Android 11 Updates

The latest update is being listed as the version number MIUI 12.1.1.0.RFNMIXM which has a download size of up to 2.3GB. Tech news and updates website NewsBytes has reported that the update has brought along some new features, and one of those is for the security purposes for the phones that it caters. It enhanced the overall security capacity of the operating system.

Another feature that the Android 11 has introduced since it was released just last September 2020 is the conversations notifications. Those new additions are created and designed for chat and messaging purposes, wherein it would now allow pop-up overlays referred to as "bubbles" whenever another app is being ran or used by the phone's current user. It can also be labeled as a "priority," which would eventually push them on the top of all the other notifications from other apps in the phone as well.

The firmware intended for the update, however, is still the MIUI 12 skin. The latest MIUI 12.5 is still being tested in China and may not see arrival on other updates courtesy of the Android 11 for the much sooner update releases in the coming months.

With the Android 10 being its original OS, the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite was announced in April and released in May of 2020. Fans of the Xiaomi brand all around the world have waited for the phone to arrive in various mobile phone markets and retailers, with the phone's waterdrop notch screen being one of its main and notable specs highlights.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite Specs

For the phone itself, tech news and guide website GSM Arena lists the specs of the phone itself. Along with the waterdrop screen feature, it also has a screen display sized at 6.47-inch in a full-HD+, 1080 by 2340 pixels AMOLED screen being capped off at a ratio of about 19.5:9 resolution with 398 ppi in density, and around 87.8 percent screen to body ratio. It is being protected with the Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Its cameras are being set on a quad rear camera setup which are placing a 64 MP (f/1.9) main sensor camera lens, an 8 MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor camera lens, a 2 MP (f/2.4) macro sensor camera lens, and a 5 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor camera lens. Its rear camera is capable of recording 4k quality videos of up to 30 frames per second. The selfie camera is set at a 16 MP (f/2.5) front lens camera sensor on the frontal display.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite is being powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor, along with up to 8GM of RAM, as well as up to 128GM of internal storage. It is also supported by a 5,260mAh battery packed with a 30W fast charging feature. It also runs the Bluetooth 5.0, a GPS, IR blaster, Type-C port, headphone jack, and the growing community of NFC.

