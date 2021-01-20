'Pokemon GO' Johto Celebration Events, Dates, Details: Five-Star Raids and Exclusive Characters

"Pokemon GO" will launch their Johto Celebration next week, and it will bring along new events, challenges, and rewards as well.

Video games news and guides website Explica has listed some details and various in-game content and challenges that would be available during the entire duration of the limited-time event in celebration of the first region being introduced in the game, as well as the original anime series of the same title.

The "Pokemon GO" Johto Celebration will run from January 26, which falls on a Tuesday, and will see its end on January 31, Sunday, at around 8pm. The event will bring along Pokemon which were introduced and has appeared more often in the region of Johto; in the forest, grass, plains, seas, and many more. But aside from the higher chances of encountering Johto variety Pokemon, other in-game aspects inclined with the event would also be available for the players all around the world to explore and try on.

Pokemon GO Johto Celebration Events

One of the events that would go along as part of the Johto celebration is the 5km Eggs event, in which it will feature Pokemon from the Johto region, namely Pichu, Igglybuff, Wooper, Cleffa, Smoochum, Tyrogue, and Larvitar. Players would be able to catch those more frequently than the usual and may own them as long as they would be capable of capturing and hatching those.

Also Read: 'Pokemon GO': Community Day Straight to the Top Machop Guide

The celebration event would also be bringing more Field-exclusive encounters, which lists Pokemon such as the Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Mareep, Miltank, Chinchou, and Sudowoodo. There would also be raids all throughout the event, categorized as one-star, three-star, and five-star aids. One-star raids would feature Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Mareep, Marill, and Larvitar, while the three-star ones would be on the likes of Espeon, Umbreon, Togetic, Miltank, and Skarmory.

The five-star raids on the other hand, would be featuring three legendary Pokemon in the form of the famous legendary beasts - the powerful trio of Entei, Raikou, and Suicune. Although the catch for this type of raid would be its availability only during a limited time.

Five-Star Raids Schedule Featuring Entei, Raikou, and Suicune

The five-star raid for Entei would only be set from January 26 at 10am, up to January 31 at 10am. The Raikou raid is scheduled only for January 31 at 10am up to February 4 at 10am. And finally, the Suicune raid is bound for February 4 at 10am up to February 9 at 10am as well. Players are advised to take note of the schedule of the trio's five-star raids as it would be the only time that those will be available to explore and try to catch on.

Another thing that players may look forward to as reported by eSports and video game guides website Dexerto is the increased spawn rate challenge for Pokemon such as Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Mareep, Hoppip, Aipom, Sunkern, Yanma, Murkrow, Gligar, Snubbull, Slugma, and Miltank. More Pokemon are still yet to be announced that would be included on the spawn rate challenge.

Related Article: 'New Pokemon Snap': Gameplay, Release Date, and Other Details Revealed in Debut Trailer