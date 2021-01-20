Honor V40 5G Specs, Release Date: New Huawei Flagship Caters Google Play Services

Honor will soon release their debut and upcoming phone called the Honor V40 5G, which is their very first mobile phone release after their separation for Huawei, and the first one to be launched after the Huawei ban on the Google applications and services.

Tech news and updates website Android Central has reported that the phone was scheduled for its official launch last January 18. Yet due to problems regarding the schedule of the venue, as well as issues on the equipment to be used in the event, it was delayed and is now set in January 22.

Also, another note that was being highlighted for the delay of the launch was because of the ample time needed in order for the phone to be equipped with the Google Play Service right before being delivered and used by those who ordered it, as well as those who would buy it in the future.

Honor V40 5G Specs

GSM Arena - a well known and established tech news and guides website has listed the official specs of the phone. It includes the 6.72-inch OLED screen which will be backed by a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ chipset which will serve as the main processor unit of the phone itself.

Its camera set places a 50 MP main camera sensor lens, an 8 MP ultrawide camera lens sensor, a 2 MP laser focus camera lens, and 2 MP macro units camera lens. The charging aspects will utilize the 66W fast charging through wired means and will be capped off by a 55W wireless charging capability.

The Return of Google Play Services

This will be the first Huawei affiliated mobile phone that would be catering once again the Google Play Services after the ban that was imposed last May 2019. The ban then listed Honor as one of the smartphone manufacturers as it was still a part of Huawei during those times. But now that the company is no longer connected to its former mother company and has established itself as a separate brand of it own, bringing back the Google Play Services would not be a problem anymore.

Yet with the phone already nearing its official release, there are still some speculations surrounding it. This includes whether the Honor V40 5G would carry through and still capitalize on the Magic UI - or the established Honor branded skin of Huawei's EMUI Android skin which was first introduced in the Honor Magic 2.

Yet this might be the case, as another report showed that the Honor brand itself is no longer a part of the online store of Huawei in China. Online website vmall.com has now removed all the Honor mobile phone products on their available items posted. Now, all the products from Honor would be available for orders in the official Honor Mall site, yet it still contains some sort of bugs and errors which may be fixed in the soonest possible time.

