Man Utd vs. Liverpool Head to Head: Where to Watch the FA Cup Match

Manchester United and Liverpool never fail to provide the best entertainment for football fans. This time, the two English footballing giants will be head to head during the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Previously, Jurgen Klopp's boys won four goals against one from Aston Villa, where Sadio Mane, Wijnaldum, and Mo Salah got their names on the scoresheet for the Reds. On the other hand, Manchester United provided a 1-0 victory against Watford, with youngster Scott McTominay scoring in the first five minutes. Thanks to Scoreboard, we learn that this match's winners will have either West Ham United or Doncaster Rovers as their next FA Cup opponent.

So, when and where to watch Man United vs. Liverpool? The answers are right here.

Man Utd vs. Liverpool Head to Head: Where to Watch

Mark your calendar, because Manchester United and Liverpool match will take place this Sunday, January 24 (17:00 GMT) at Old Trafford, the Red Devil's home.

If you're from the UK, the match will be shown live on the BBC One digital platforms. Without signing up for a contract, you can watch matches with a BT Sport monthly pass. Besides, the English FA also shows some games through its FA Player, a free service for the community to serve the fans who can not attend matches in person.

The easiest way for US fans is to subscribe to ESPN+, as many FA Cup matches will be streamed live on the service. For only $5.99/month or $59.99/a year, you can now watch all the games on your mobile devices or the ESPN+ app on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, or any other devices.

More Fixtures

The FA Cup always delivers magic. It's interesting to see what both of the gaffers have in mind, following their dull and unentertaining 0-0 draw at Anfield during the Premier League matchday.

However, their rivals like Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspurs, and Chelsea have received a much more favorable draw. Man City will face League Two side Cheltenham Town on January 23, while Chelsea faces Luton Town the next day.

On the other news, non-leaguer team Chorley FC pulled a surprising series of victories after winning 2-3 against Wigan, 1-2 against Peterborough, and two goals to nil against Derby County. The semi-professional side is now drawn against a much more competitive side, Wolves, and it's intriguing to see if the underdog is coming to bite again.

Below is where you can find the full fixture of the next rounds of the FA Cup, courtesy of the BBC.

Friday, January 22.

Chorley Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Saturday, January 23.

Southampton v Arsenal

Cheltenham Town v Manchester City

Sunday, January 24.

Chelsea v Luton Town

Brentford v Leicester City

Manchester United v Liverpool

Everton v Sheffield Wednesday

Monday, January 25

Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur.

