Huawei Mate X2: Unofficial Leaks of Upcoming Foldable Phone, Inlcudes Alleged Kirin 9000 Chipset

Huawei Mate X2, the tech company's latest offering for its foldable phone series has been rumored to be in development through the suspected leaks of the phone's specs online, and may see release late this 2021, or in the coming years as well.

Gadgets 360 by NDTV has reported that the alleged specs of the phone may have been spilled, yet the overall and actual design of the upcoming Huawei foldable addition may still not be available even from unofficial leaks. The leaks came from the Digital Chat Station (as translated from the original Mandarin) and was then posted on Chinese tech website Weibo.

Huawei Mate X2 To Use Kirin 9000 Chipset?

One of the key components and aspects of the phone that was being highlighted by some is the phone's alleged use of the Kirin 9000 SoC - an ARM-based and high-end octa-core SoC processor microchip set for a wide variety of smartphones and tablet devices. It was first introduced in a fellow Huawei device, particularly the Huawei P40 Pro, according to Notebook Check. It will also be able to cater the ARM Cortex-A77 cores, bearing a capacity of up to 3.13 GHz for a fast single core performance.

The Huawei Mate X2 will also be backed by the Android 10 OS, along with the 10x hybrid optical zoom support which is being a thing today for the camera sets being equipped with smartphones and other mobile devices and gadgets.

Its camera set is being presented as a quad rear camera setup, composed of a 50 MP primary camera sensor lens, a 16 MP secondary camera sensor lens, a 12 MP sensor lens, and an 8 MP sensor lens. The selfie camera is being listed as a 16 MP camera lens sensor as well.

The phone is also expected to have an 8.01-inch inward folding display which is capable of bringing a 2,480x2,200 pixels performance. On the other hand, the secondary display will be sized at a 6.45-inch display, with a capacity performance set in 2,207x1,160 pixels. The battery pack will be listed at up to 4,400mAh along with a 66W fast charging support.

The Rise of Foldable Phones

The dimension inclined with the Huawei Mate X2 is being listed as 161.8x14.8x8.2mm. Its weight is gauged at about 295 grams. The one who made the leaks to circulate online has also confirmed that Huawei themselves has then rejected the original outward folding design intended for the upcoming phone. They instead chose the inward folding design which could also be seen through South Korea's Samsung Galaxy Fold.

The Samsung developed foldable phone was released in September 2019. Yet the latest update for the Android OS which is the Android 11 has also arrived in the phone. It was just this January that the update has become more known and run by the latest smartphones and mobile gadgets ever since it was first announced last September 2020.

There is still no news about the release date of the Huawei Mate X2, yet fans all around the world are surely waiting for more updates regarding the details of the upcoming foldable phone.

