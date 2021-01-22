Honor, Formerly Owned By Huawei, Sells V40 Phone for the First Time

After being sold by Huawei, its parent company, Honor launched its first-ever smartphone device. As CNBC noted, Huawei sold the budget smartphone company to a group of 30 owners called Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology last year. It wasn't an easy decision for the tech giant, but the deal was necessary to keep its budget smartphone lineup afloat.

"This move has been made by Honor's industry chain to ensure its own survival," says Huawei in a statement.

Honor V40 Price, Specification

Honor V40 is a budget smartphone that assembles a massive HD + OLED 6.72-inch display with three color variants: rose gold, silver, and titanium black. Supporting the next-gen 5G technology, Honor V40 uses Taiwan's MediaTek chip and is supported by 8 GB RAM.

Besides its superior screen and gaming performance, Honor V40 also holds a no-brainer specification for its optics. Moving to its camera, Honor V40 is supported by triple cameras with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and RYYB ultra-light-sensing technology. Besides, it also has an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP macro sensor for close shots. For the best selfie and video chat experience, V40 offers a 16MP dual-camera is on the front.

Honor V40 packs a 4,000 mAh batt for excellent battery life, which supports 66W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Besides 5G, V40 also includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and GPS connectivity options.

As previously mentioned, since Honor is no longer associated with Huawei, an Android operating system and Google Play Store will be pre-installed within the devices.

Speaking of its price, Honor V40 starts from $556 (3,599 yuan) for the 128 GB edition and $617 for the 256 GB version. The company is set to release the product for the Chinese market, although it's yet to announce whether V40 will see an international release or not.

Huawei Ban

Huawei was thrown into hot water after the Trump administration put the company among the laundry-list called "Entity List" of US export blacklist in 2019, as Android Authority summarizes.

The Entity List is a trade blacklist from the US Department of Commerce. Besides Huawei, the Entity List enlists several other software and manufacturing companies from China as the tension between Washington and Beijing arises.

The decision came as a shocker for many because Huawei previously managed to obtain several impressive milestones, including overthrowing Apple as the world's second most popular smartphone company behind Samsung in 2018.

However, the success was not a smooth ride, as Huawei has been subjected to several controversial issues and accusations, including the use of video surveillance technology to spot Uighur minorities in its homeland.

As Trump's reign at the White House has ended, it's interesting to find out if the current president is eyeing to extend its ban on the company.

