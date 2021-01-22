Sony Delays 'Uncharted' Movie Adaptation Release Date to February 2022

In the wake of rising numbers of COVID-19-related cases, Sony decides to delay its long-awaited and highly-anticipated "Uncharted" movie adaptation. The initial release date has now been shifted from July 16, 2021, to February 11, 2022.

As Deadline reported, "Zombieland" and "Venom" director Ruben Fleischer will take the directing seat. To further confirm the rumor, the "Uncharted" movie official account on Twitter lists 2022 on its bio.

The conversation about this movie has been going on as earliest as 2008, a year after the first title, "Uncharted: Drake's Fortune," was released. Producer Avi Arad revealed that he's been working with Sony to develop the adaptation, as Kotaku reported. However, Naughty Dog's Richard Lemarchand gave "no comment" to the statement.

Story, Premise

"Uncharted" movie centers around young Nathan Drake, an aspiring fortune hunter, in his early days as he develops a mentor-and-father-and-son-relationship-like with Victor Sullivan. The four games of "Uncharted" does not really detail the early relationship between the two, except in "Uncharted 3," where Sully meets young Nate in Colombia. It'll be interesting how the writers explore the depth of their friendship.

"Spiderman" actor Tom Holland will star as young Nathan Drake, as seen on promotional images wearing Nate's attires from Uncharted 1. After previously cast as Nate, Mark Wahlberg ended up taking the role of Victor Sullivan. Sophia Ali from "Grey Anatomy" portrays Chloe Frazer, Nate's former love interest in "Uncharted 2" before settling down with investigative journalist Elena Fisher. Words also have circled Antonio Banderas and Tati Gabrielle to be featured in this adventure movie.

That said, before watching the "Uncharted" movie, maybe this is the best time to revisit the primary four games. The first game, "Drake's Fortune," was released way back in 2007 for PS3, but it's still available on PS4 as a part of the "Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection" bundle on PlayStation Store. A spin-off game, "The Lost Legacy," is also available in the Store, although it centers around Chloe Frazer's story instead of Nathan.

More Delays

In fact, this is not the first delay that "Uncharted" movie has ever seen. The first release date started way back to June 10, 2016, before it shifted to June 30, 2017. After Travis Knight, the movie's original producer, departed the studio, Sony delayed to March 5, and then October 8, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic battered every corner of the world.

In related news, Kay Cannon-directed musical "Cinderella," starring "Havana" singer Camila Cabello, has been pushed back to July 16 instead of February 5 to see a theatrical release.

Another highly-anticipated movie, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," will also be pushed into November 11 from its initial June 11 release date. The film centers around a story of a single mom with two kids as they navigate through the secret legacy of their grandfather.

