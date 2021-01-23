'Uncharted' Movie: 5 Similar Games You Must Play Before Catching Up With the Film

It's been five years since the last "Uncharted" game, "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End," hit the market. Yet, the franchise's name still prolongs in the fans' hearts as one of the best adventure games ever made.

Besides, there's an "Uncharted" movie adaptation being developed at the moment-starring Tom Holland from "Spiderman" as our favorite fortune hunter, Nathan Drake. Mark Wahlberg plays Nate's mentor and father-like figure Victor Sullivan, and Sophia Ali from "Grey's Anatomy" takes on the role of Chloe Frazer.

The movie itself will center younger Nate, as he's seen wearing an outfit similar to his appearance in 2007's "Uncharted: Drake's Fortune." Although Sony has pushed the movie's release date to 2022, as Deadline reported, there are still a plethora of games to satisfy your hunger for adventure.

'The Last of Us'



"The Last of Us" from Naughty Dog centers around a tough survivor and mercenary, Joel Miller, as he's forced to cross the heartland of post-apocalyptic America with Ellie, an immune 14-year-old girl, to make a vaccine and save the world. Little did they know, they'll end up growing a unique father-and-daughter-like relationship.

"The Last of Us" is available exclusively on PS4 and PS5.

'Shadow of the Tomb Raider'



Fans of adventure games should not feel strange with the Tomb Raider franchise, as both franchises carry similar ground of stealth, combat, puzzle-solving, and being pit in the middle of an ancient world. However, this game centers around Lara Croft as she picks up what she left off "Rise of the Tomb Raider" and ventures through the legendary Inca city of Paititi.

"Shadow of the Tomb Raider" is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. Plus, the game is now free on PlayStation Plus, so it's worth checking out.

'Far Cry 5'



Far Cry 5 takes you on a scenic journey in Hope County, a fictional place in Montana, US. In this game, you find yourself involved in the height of the tension at the Project at Eden's Gate, a doomsday cult, and its charismatic leader Joseph Seed. Seventeen years later, Ubisoft covers the history of the land in FC5's sequel, "Far Cry New Dawn."

"Far Cry 5" is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.

'Assassin's Creed' Series



Nathan Drake's adventure centers around mysteries, myths, lost cities, and ancient civilization. If that part of "Uncharted" games excites you, then you should take a look at "Assassin's Creed" series. While there are many AC titles on the market already, you can always pick up any AC game without feeling left out because each has its own unique story.

The latest game, "Assassin's Creed: Valhalla," is available on PC, PS4, Google Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5.

'Max Payne 3'



But, if you're looking for the adventure and gun-blazing aspect of the game without sacrificing the story element, then pick up "Max Payne 3" from the creators of "Grand Theft Auto" series. You're Max Payne, a former detective in the middle of Brazilian jungles, trying to live everyday life.

"Max Payne 3" is available on PS3, Xbox 360, and PC.

